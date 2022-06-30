WATCH NOW: Middle schoolers learn about job opportunities in health care

A group of Logan Middle School students got a peek into the health care field Wednesday afternoon, visiting the Gundersen Health System campus for an overview of careers from receptionist to radiologist.

Tony Yang, cultural liaison for Logan and Lincoln middle schools, brought 13 tweens and teens to the presentation put on by Gundersen's Career Development Center, a service that opened in 2021.

Career Development Center advisor Kim Jackson walked students through different job positions offered by the hospital, overviewed the educational and training requirements for those positions, and explained how Gundersen can help staff work their way up or branch out to different roles.

While many of the students in attendance are currently too young for a job, Jackson says providing information on career opportunities at a younger age can help them narrow down a profession of choice and select education courses or tracks that will help them on that path.

"Career development and career exploration is not something that when you're 13, 14, 16 years old you're probably really all that interested in," says Jackson. "You might not have any idea about even how to do that exploration. So it's really important that our schools collaborate with organizations like us to help provide this information."

For those interested in a part time job while they attend high school or college, dietary and environmental services positions require no training. Job shadowing opportunities are available to high schoolers, and those interested in working in a role that has educational requirements or training can work and learn in tandem through programs like the CNA certification partnership between Gundersen and Western Technical College.

"They can start with us and really get exposed to all the different areas that they might choose to work in while they're going to school. For those of them that are really interested in doing patient care, we have so many opportunities in nursing, in respiratory therapy," Jackson says. "For those of them that are not interested in patient care, we have so many different departments here that are non-clinical, (such as) roles in information systems, that they could explore once they finish their degree."

Jackson says the Career Development Center hopes to partner more with community groups, organizations and schools to help young individuals "really get excited about all the opportunities here and learn about them."

"(And) we get the great opportunity to talk about how we will help you, once you start with us, grow your career," Jackson says.

Career Development Center services, such as job exploration, job searching, application and materials reviewing and interview preparation, are open to Gundersen staff.

"Our first priority is really helping our current employees with their career growth and development and helping them to explore other opportunities in the organization," Jackson says. "We want to keep them here with us at Gundersen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.