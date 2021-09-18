 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Missing La Crosse teen to be profiled on Investigation Discovery show
WATCH NOW: Missing La Crosse teen to be profiled on Investigation Discovery show

Case of missing La Crosse teen featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh"

A La Crosse teen reported missing three years ago is the subject of a new episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh."

James Mummer

James Mummer

The La Crosse Police Department on Oct. 12, 2018, shared a post that James Mummer, then 17, was missing. James is described as a white male, 5'7 and 175 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. The Police Department stated Mummer was not believed to be in danger, and his family thought he may be either in the Reedsburg, Wis., area or staying with friends in La Crosse.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Mummer was last seen Sept. 6, 2018. He is still listed on the Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc. website, last updated April 2021. 

Mummer's case will be featured on the Wednesday, Sept. 22, episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh," airing 8 p.m. central on Investigation Discovery.

Individuals with information on Mummer's whereabouts may contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or visit www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be sent to "In Pursuit with John Walsh" by calling 1-833-3-PURSUE.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

