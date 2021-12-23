WATCH NOW: Monroe County History Room recreates Christmas from 1960s

SPARTA—There’s nothing like Spirograph, Raggedy Ann, Tinker Toys, Electric Football or Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots to trigger memories of Christmas mornings from six decades ago.

The Monroe County History Room assembled those artifacts and many more for its “A Swinging ‘60s Christmas” display at the museum in Sparta. The 1960s represent the height of the baby boom growing up, and museum personnel say there’s no shortage of people taking the opportunity to relive their childhood memories or experience a 1960s Christmas for the first time.

“We’ve gotten a good response,” museum director Jarrod Roll said. “On Saturdays we’ve been quite busy.”

Roll and museum services associate Hannah Scholze set up a living room scene with over 70 toys that were popular in the 1960s. Museum personnel borrowed toys from multiple sources, ranging from individuals to the Fennimore Doll and Toy Museum. A few items were purchased by the museum.

“A lot of this is on loan from our community friends — that’s what makes it fun,” Roll said.

All of items were manufactured in the 1960s, and many are no longer made. For those that are, such as Monopoly and Etch A Sketch, the museum was scrupulous about obtaining a version that was actually produced during the time period.

“There’s nothing in here that says, ‘Whoa, this is out of place,’” Roll said.

The toys are arranged in a living room setting complete with hung stockings, Christmas candles, wreaths and a wall clock from the period.

The centerpiece is a vintage television that the museum found at an estate sale in La Crescent, Minnesota. Former Sparta resident Fred Oostdick gutted the television and inserted a computer monitor that plays a one-hour, 45-minute continuous loop of 1960s clips. Visitors who stick around long enough can see intros to Dean Martin and Andy Williams Christmas specials, clips from traditional Christmas shows, Batman promos and various commercials that aired during the decade.

“That was the decade that we got some of most beloved Christmas specials that are still shown today,” Roll said.

Scholze said the living room scene helps trigger memories.

“We hear a lot of, ‘Hey, I remember that,’” she said. “It’s not just the toys; it’s the decorations and everything else.”

Adjacent to the living room display are pictures that depict Monroe County from the 1960s, including John Kennedy’s visit to Tomah, Deke Slayton training with the original Mercury 7 astronauts and the Warrens Centennial from 1968.

It’s the third time the museum has profiled a Christmas decade. Past displays covered the 50s and 70s, and the museum was already preparing for its 60s display when COVID-19 broke out in early 2020. The pandemic forced a one-year delay.

The display runs through Jan. 8, and admission is free.

