WATCH NOW: Moon Tunes to mark 10th anniversary season

Valley View Rotary is celebrating its 10th anniversary of free Moon Tune Concerts in Riverside Park this summer.
Nearly 20 new local bands will be featured, and the Rotary has partnered with IrishFest to kick off the festival weekend with two Irish Bands on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Free Bike Corral is back and is sponsored by Smith’s Bike Shop and Beer By Bike Brigade. Valley View Rotary will raffle off an E-Bike from Smith’s Bike Shop as part of the 10th anniversary celebration.
Vendors are back for another season: Piggy’s Restaurant, Pearl Street Brewery, The Pearl Ice Cream and Pepsi products.
On June 2 Bill Miller and the Instruments of Peace and the Indigenous Dancers will open the season. Miller, winner of three grammys, has opened the Moon Tunes concert season every year.
On Sept. 1, the UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band will entertain at UW-L Alumni day at Moon Tunes.
Sept. 10 is the Woodstock Tribute and the season ends with fireworks.
Here is the full Thursday
5:30-8 pm schedule: June 2: Bill Miller and the Instruments of Peace and the Indigenous Dancers June 9: Tribute to Motown -- WRST, Torrence Chester & Friends June 16: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, along with Hans Mayer & Friends: A tribute to the music of Paul Simon featuring Graceland July 7: Tapestry of Songs -- Carole King (Lynn Biddick), John Prine (Eddie Allen), Joni Mitchell (Karen Lee), along with a performance by TUGG July 14: Country Night -- Big Liquor, Smokin' Bandits July 21: Classic Rock Night -- The Executives, High Mileage July 28: String Band Night -- The Troubadogs, Sting Ties, Dan Sebranek & John Smith Aug. 4: World's Largest Jam Session -- Greg Hall & The Wrecking Ball Aug. 11: Irish Fest Night -- The Byrne Brothers, Boxing Banjo Aug. 18: The Remainders Aug. 25: Blues Night -- Joe & Vicki Price, Shufflin' DuPrees, Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & The Blue Max Sept. 1: UWL Screaming Eagles Marching Band along with Cody & The Ghosts Saturday, Sept. 10: Woodstock 2022 from 2-8:30 p.m.
COLLECTION: Scenes from Moon Tunes to the Houston County Fair to fall football
Moon Tunes
Remainders guitarist Johnny Nielsen performs with the rest of the band Thursday at Moon Tunes.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Moon Tunes
The Remainders play for the crowd at a well-attended Moon Tunes Thursday at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
August 19: Eau Claire North vs Central
Nasir Elston
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
August 19: Eau Claire North vs Central
Central's Elliot Giese
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
August 19: Eau Claire North vs Central
Central's Mason Herltlitzke
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
August 19: Eau Claire North vs Central
Central students
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
August 19: Eau Claire North vs Central
Central head coach Mitch Olson
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Houston County Fair returns
Sisters Priya, right, and Avery Kingsley pull their stubborn Boer goats out of the barn for a bath Wednesday at the Houston County Fair in Caledonia. The Kingsleys were preparing their animals for the goat show that afternoon.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Houston County Fair
A Nubian goat is seen at the Houston County Fair Friday in Caledonia.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Houston County Fair
An old time sign greets visitors Wednesday to the Houston County Fair in Caledonia.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Major League Fishing
Professional anglers head down the Black River Wednesday morning from Veterans Freedom Park on the Black River for the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Major League Fishing
Major League fisherman Wesley Strader waves to spectators Wednesday Morning as he takes off from Veterans Freedom Park. Go to
lacrossetribune.com to find out how the competition went.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Major League Fishing
Professional anglers take off Wednesday morning from Veterans Freedom Park on the Black River for the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse Title Presented by Mercury.
For more on the fishing tourney, turn to sports, B1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Major League Fishing
Major League fisherman Wesley Strader waves to spectators Wednesday Morning as he takes off from Veterans Freedom Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central Tennis
Central's no. 1 singles, Sienna Torgerud, against Baraboo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central Girls Tennis
Central's no. 1 doubles, Katie Johnson, against Baraboo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Road Warrior
A motorcyclist navigates through a construction zone along West Avenue in La Crosse on Monday. With the end of summer approaching there are many construction projects in progress throughout the city and the region.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls McDonald's ribbon cutting ceremony
Chippewa Falls McDonald's ribbon cutting ceremony
Chippewa Falls McDonald's ribbon cutting ceremony
Chippewa Falls McDonald's ribbon cutting ceremony
Bangor football 30, Melrose-Mindoro 7
La Crosse Central football 46, Eau Claire North 0
Video Highlights: Chi-Hi football 40, Holmen 0 8-19-21
La Crosse Logan football coach Casey Knoble previews the season
La Crosse Central football coach Mitch Olson previews the season
Mason Companies fulfillment center groundbreaking
Mason Companies fulfillment center groundbreaking
Mason Companies fulfillment center groundbreaking
Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21
Chi-Hi's Mason Goettl (77)
BRANDON BERG
Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21
Chi-HI's Mayson Tester (18) and Mason Monarski (81)
BRANDON BERG
Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21
Chi-Hi's Esubalew Mason (12)
BRANDON BERG
Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21
Chi-Hi's Mason Goettl (77)
BRANDON BERG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.