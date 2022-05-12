 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Moon Tunes to mark 10th anniversary season

Moon Tunes presser

Terry Bauer with Valley View Rotary Moon Tunes speaks at a news conference Thursday at Riverside Park about the upcoming 10th anniversary season for the free, weekly, summer-long concert series on Thursday evenings at the Park. 

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Valley View Rotary is celebrating its 10th anniversary of free Moon Tune Concerts in Riverside Park this summer.

Nearly 20 new local bands will be featured, and the Rotary has partnered with IrishFest to kick off the festival weekend with two Irish Bands on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The Free Bike Corral is back and is sponsored by Smith’s Bike Shop and Beer By Bike Brigade. Valley View Rotary will raffle off an E-Bike from Smith’s Bike Shop as part of the 10th anniversary celebration.

Vendors are back for another season: Piggy’s Restaurant, Pearl Street Brewery, The Pearl Ice Cream and Pepsi products.

On June 2 Bill Miller and the Instruments of Peace and the Indigenous Dancers will open the season. Miller, winner of three grammys, has opened the Moon Tunes concert season every year.

On Sept. 1, the UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band will entertain at UW-L Alumni day at Moon Tunes.

Sept. 10 is the Woodstock Tribute and the season ends with fireworks. 

People are also reading…

Here is the full Thursday 5:30-8 pm schedule: 

  • June 2: Bill Miller and the Instruments of Peace and the Indigenous Dancers 
  • June 9: Tribute to Motown -- WRST, Torrence Chester & Friends
  • June 16: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, along with Hans Mayer & Friends: A tribute to the music of Paul Simon featuring Graceland
  • July 7: Tapestry of Songs -- Carole King (Lynn Biddick), John Prine (Eddie Allen), Joni Mitchell (Karen Lee), along with a performance by TUGG
  • July 14: Country Night -- Big Liquor, Smokin' Bandits
  • July 21: Classic Rock Night -- The Executives, High Mileage 
  • July 28: String Band Night -- The Troubadogs, Sting Ties, Dan Sebranek & John Smith
  • Aug. 4: World's Largest Jam Session -- Greg Hall & The Wrecking Ball
  • Aug. 11: Irish Fest Night -- The Byrne Brothers, Boxing Banjo
  • Aug. 18: The Remainders
  • Aug. 25: Blues Night -- Joe & Vicki Price, Shufflin' DuPrees, Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & The Blue Max
  • Sept. 1: UWL Screaming Eagles Marching Band along with Cody & The Ghosts
  • Saturday, Sept. 10: Woodstock 2022 from 2-8:30 p.m. 
