WATCH NOW: National Night Out returns to La Crosse County

La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Welsch said most people believe in wearing seat belts and snap them on every time they enter a moving vehicle.
But just in case holdouts still exist, Welsch gives "The Convincer" a whirl.
"I think it sticks pretty well with kids," Welsch said. "It depends how far I point the dummy."
Welsch utilized The Convincer during Tuesday's National Night Out at Mormon Coulee Park. The machine is occupied by two dummies — one belted and the other unbelted. When Welsch pushes the button, the machine rotates to simulate a rollover crash.
The result? The belted dummy remains in place. The unbelted dummy flies through the air.
"You could fall out of the car and get rolled over, or you can go through the window," Welsch told a crowd of onlookers.
The Convincer was one of many stations that promoted the services of local emergency government and encouraged safe practices in everyday life. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin AAA set up a distracted driving simulator that demonstrated all the ways someone can lose track of his or her surroundings while at the wheel.
Benjamin Nicolai of the State Patrol's Bureau of Safety Training said "people have more things to pay attention to" in their vehicles than ever before. He said the number-one distraction is conversation--and not necessarily via cell phone.
"Most distractions involve conversations in the car — conversations on the cell phone, conversations with a passenger, conversations with yourself," he said.
He said it's impossible to eliminate conversing with passengers, but drivers need to be more aware of distractions and how they can divert attention from the road. He said the message sometimes gets through.
"There are some who have an 'aha' moment," Nicolai said.
While safety and prevention were themes of National Night Out, there was also a focus on helping others. Anja Drogseth was part of a display that encouraged organ donation. She hoped to convey the message that potential organ donors must make their intentions known in advance.
"Most people don't know they officially have to do it," said Drogseth, an RN and organ donation liaison at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
Drogseth said the Department of Motor Vehicles makes the process easy when it's time to renew a driver's license. She also said people can affirm their status as donors by visiting donatelife.org.
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf was happy to renew National Night Out for a fourth year after last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year's event was co-sponsored by the sheriff's office and town of Shelby.
"It's very positive. All the kids want to see police cars and fire trucks," Wolf said. "It's just fun and camaraderie, and we can get out and meet the people we serve."