WATCH NOW: National Night Out returns to La Crosse County

Benjamin Nicolai of the State Patrol's Bureau of Safety Training said "people have more things to pay attention to" in their vehicles than ever before. He said the number-one distraction is conversation--and not necessarily via cell phone.

"Most distractions involve conversations in the car — conversations on the cell phone, conversations with a passenger, conversations with yourself," he said.

He said it's impossible to eliminate conversing with passengers, but drivers need to be more aware of distractions and how they can divert attention from the road. He said the message sometimes gets through.

"There are some who have an 'aha' moment," Nicolai said.

While safety and prevention were themes of National Night Out, there was also a focus on helping others. Anja Drogseth was part of a display that encouraged organ donation. She hoped to convey the message that potential organ donors must make their intentions known in advance.

"Most people don't know they officially have to do it," said Drogseth, an RN and organ donation liaison at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.