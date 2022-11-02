 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: New-and-improved food pantry to bring hope to La Crosse

La Crosse’s largest food pantry is gearing up to open its their new-and-improved grocery facility in spring of 2023.

WAFER Food Pantry has met one-third of it fundraising goal, just surpassing $1 million in donations. The goal is to raise $3.6 million for the new facility — which has already begun construction — and its operations. The organization is now inviting the La Crosse community to help in the effort to feed those in need.

“I am thrilled that we get to partner with this community, and having a building that says we want to offer hope and dignity and sometimes providing people with food is the easiest part of the equation,” said Taylor Haley, president of WAFER’s board of directors, at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“Today I’m inviting, if not challenging, each person, each family, each church and each business to be a part of that beacon of hope and dignity on the corner of Gillette and George Street,” Haley continued.

The new WAFER facility is an upgrade for both the clients it serves as well as those who operate the food pantry. For the clients, the experience of going to WAFER will be more “dignified,” as it will be the same as any shopping trip — complete with brand options, choice of products and privacy when checking in.

WAFER current location

Inside WAFER's current pantry, which is located in an industrial neighborhood on Causeway Boulevard. 

Additionally, the new building, on the corner of Gillette and George streets, is more accessible to its patrons. It’s along three bus routes and more centrally located than the industrial neighborhood where the pantry is currently located.

For those who run the pantry, the new facility will make storage and stocking the shelves more efficient, with increased storage areas and room for forklifts to do the heavy lifting.

Construction of the new building is well underway. The architect is working to preserve the historic outer look while modernizing the inside. The new facility will be complete with a drive through pick-up window and a classroom for food and cooking education.

new wafer design.jpg

Design renderings for the new WAFER Food Pantry facility. 

WAFER serves the greater La Crosse area, including La Crescent. Last month, the organization prepared over 1,800 food packages for individuals and families. Haley said that number has been growing by two or three hundred packages each month as food prices continue to increase.

Because WAFER utilizes the federal program TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program and other government-supplied food products, there are income limitations based on family size for the people they can serve. Clients must also provide a current address.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

