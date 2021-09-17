WATCH NOW: New studies reiterate COVID vaccines safe during pregnancy

Another study has confirmed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, with both the Moderna and Pfizer shots showing no risk for miscarriage.

The CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine all recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, with earlier CDC data and a new data analysis from HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education reaffirming the benefits of vaccination, particularly as contracting the coronavirus can be dangerous for women who are expecting.

The CDC's v-safe pregnancy registry looked at over 2,450 pregnant women, each of whom received at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) prior to the 20 week pregnancy mark, as of July 19. Among all pregnancies, miscarriage prior to 20 weeks occurs in 11 to 16%, and those in the study had a rate of 13%.

The Johnson and Johnson viral vector vaccine, which received emergency use authorization at a later date than the mRNA versions, was not analyzed in the study as the sample size was too small, but trials for other viral vector vaccines, such as that for Ebola, have shown no adverse outcomes for pregnant women.