WATCH NOW: Nigeria immigrant opens store to help immigrants

Dim Sunni Aaronwuche knows all about the legal challenges facing immigrants seeking a new life in the United States.

Now he’s in the business to help.

Aaronwuche has opened Nikinana, a resale and consignment shop located at 500 Main St. in La Crosse. The store opened last summer and sells and accepts donations of clothing, new and used furniture, books, shoes, tools and various other items.

The business is structured as a 501©(3) organization to provide financial resources to local immigrants seeking citizenship or obtaining work in the U.S.

“I help people in immigration court,” Aaronwuche said. “Lawyers tell us who is able and unable to pay legal fees, and that’s where we step in.”

The naturalization fee for a U.S. citizenship application is $725. The fee is not refundable and doesn’t cover the cost of a private attorney.

Aaronwuche is a relatively recent immigrant. He left his native Nigeria when he was in his 40s and arrived in the United State without knowing a single person in his new country. He first settled in California until a friend told him about opportunities in western Wisconsin.

He doesn’t regret moving from the west coast and doesn’t mind Wisconsin winters.

“My experience in California wasn’t very good, but my experience here has been very good. Everybody here is friendly,” he said. “The winter is no problem. I have many jackets.”

He got his first retail experience volunteering at Good Steward Resale Store on Rose Street before working at Kwik Trip and Home Depot. His experience working retail triggered a desire to run his own store.

“I thought it was time for me to pursue my goal,” he said.

Aaronwuche said Nikinana means “we are one.” The name derives from Greek composer and keyboardist Yanni and refers to unity among peoples from different parts of the world.

Aaronwuche said customers have been receptive and are returning often. The store includes a product called Quiet and Simple, a cologne he has been marketing since 2012 and often gives away to his customers. He said the cologne lasts 72 hours unless it’s washed off.

The La Crosse Community Foundation recently gave Nikinana a grant to pay for building upgrades and equipment to complete its start-up costs. The store is hoping to get a lift from holiday sales.

“Nikinana is fitting because it recognizes the interdependence of immigrant workers, American business and consumers,” said Jamie Schloegel, community foundation executive director. “It also acknowledges the importance of supporting one and another as members of one community. It fills an important void in our area.”

Aaronwuche appreciates the assistance he has received and his new life in western Wisconsin.

“Growing up in Nigeria is a very difficult experience; it’s better here,” he said. “When you hear that America is the land of opportunity, that is very, very correct.”

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.