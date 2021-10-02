WATCH NOW: Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade returns to enthusiastic crowd

After a 2020 hiatus, the annual Maple Leaf Parade returned to the streets of La Crosse Saturday morning, drawing thousands of spectators eager to be back to festing.

Oktoberfest, La Crosse's premier festival, marked 60 years this week, returning after a pandemic related cancellation last fall. This year's Maple Leaf Parade featured around 80 exhibits, with Parade Marshal Samantha Strong seated in a horse drawn carriage, Miss La Crosse‐Oktoberfest Maddie Adickes on the royalty float, and Special Fester Rylee Beahm waving to the crowd.

Among the musical exhibits were the West Salem Marching Panthers, Tri-State Accordion Club and UWL Screaming Eagles Marching band, and military members were represented by the Vietnam Veterans of America and Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America. The La Crosse Democratic Party and La Crosse Republican Party were featured, as were local businesses such as Festival Foods and Great River Harley-Davidson.

Worldwide Global International Inc. brought a bit of humor to the procession as "Two Guys With a Banner!"; Mitch Reynolds marked his first Oktoberfest as mayor, accompanied by representatives of La Crosse's sister cities.

As a pandemic-related precaution, parade walkers and floats were discouraged from tossing out candy or souvenirs, and spectators were encouraged to mask and distance. However, sidewalks were packed, and few face coverings were in use.

While still in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the parade looked much like years past, with children seated at the curb or dancing around to the music, adults toasting drinks and people of all ages decked out in lederhosen, themed T-shirts, tyrolean hats and pretzel shaped jewelry.

Valerie Eckblad of Forest Lake, Minn., donned a dirndl for her first time festing in La Crosse. A frequent fester at other locations, she and friend Amy Lee of Brighton, Minn., were disappointed in an Oktoberfest held in their home state. While Lee thought the Coulee Region's incarnation looked "a little crazy," the duo decided to make a weekend of it and were pleasantly surprised.

"I love the fact that it's welcome for families and children, and all the vendors have been so nice, especially to us newbies," Lee said. "You can't ask for nicer weather. Fall, beer -- I'm looking forward to a really good brat."

"And a pretzel," Eckblad added.

Just as a cold brew and a salty snack are hallmarks of Oktoberfest, so are the floral crowns gracing the heads of many of the women. Behind many of those headpieces is Barb Clark, a La Crosse resident since 1972.

Clark has missed only a few Oktoberfest celebrations over the decades, and for 30 years has been handcrafting the flower crowns worn by fest royalty and representatives. Clark makes around 100 headpieces a year, exploring new variations on a traditional favorite. This year, she fashioned flowers out of velvet.

"After all these years I like a really good challenge," Clark says.

Clark says she has been invited to the Festmasters' Ball many times but always politely declines, saying, "Cinderella doesn't go to the ball." Clark doesn't even wear her creations, letting others take center stage in her famous floral crowns.

Clark's daughter, Aubrey, grew up going to the Maple Leaf Parade with her mom, and after moving to Alaska for around 15 years made the trip back to Wisconsin each fall to join in the festivities. It is a tradition the family loved then and now, one that attracts people of all generations and backgrounds.

Once a year, Clark says, "Everyone is German for a week."\

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

