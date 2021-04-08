WATCH NOW: Organ donations high in 2020 but donors still in desperate need

As younger individuals may require smaller organs, older teens are encouraged to be organ donors as well. Per UW-Health, in Wisconsin youth 15 1/2 and older can register to be donors, though parents, if they wish, are able to override the decision until their child is 18. Regardless of age, there is never a cost to the family for their loved ones organ donation. Any fees related to the transplant are the responsibility of the organ recipient, Drogseth says.

Those willing to be donors are asked to designate themselves as such on their driver's license or state I.D., and to inform their family or any person authorized to make healthcare decisions on their behalf if necessary. Adding your organ donation wishes to a living will is an additional step that can be taken but should not be the only conveying of your decision.

Despite their loss and grief, "Every donor's family I've ever met or had the pleasure of talking with...they say it's healing -- it's super, super healing," Drogseth says.

And for families on the receiving end, Drogseth says, "I don't think there is a greater gift. I don't think they could be more appreciative about anything. They're given life again, and that's huge."