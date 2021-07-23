WATCH NOW: Pandemic anxiety persists for many, Mayo psychologist encourages gradual transition to "normal"

It’s no secret the coronavirus crisis has been a burden, a source of fear and a time of uncertainty, adversely affecting the mental health of people of all ages and demographics.
A study published in February 2021 by KFF.org found that 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, versus 11% during the first six months of 2019. A July 2020 tracking poll from KFF also showed 36% of surveyed adults had struggles with sleeping and 32% with eating due to stress over COVID-19.
Among those 18 to 24, 56% stated they had signs of depressive or anxiety disorders, as did 49% of women with children and 40% of male parents. Black, Hispanic and Latino adults reported more symptoms 5-7% more than their white counterparts. Essential workers were significantly more likely to have pandemic anxiety or depression than non-essential workers, at 42% vs. 30%, per KFF’s poll.
As case rates have dropped and masking and distancing guidelines have largely been removed for vaccinated persons, most workplaces, schools and establishments have opened their doors. Many employers have required a return to the office, and locally schools are no longer set to be a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes. Weddings and celebrations, put on hold, are being held, and happy hour invites are back on the docket.
“Now with people transitioning back to heading outside or meeting friends in public locations, most will be able to return to normal,” says Carol Goulet, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at Mayo Clinic Health System. However, for some, “Facing that fear and anxiety of re-engaging in normal activities after a year and a half isn’t as easy as it should seem.”
“What we are all experiencing is a major transition. It’s completely normal to feel anxious during these times,” sayd Goulet.
Activities once not given another thought, like grocery shopping, and those approached with perhaps a bit of trepidation, like a cross country flight, may now be a source of intense discomfort. The feeling, while distressing, is not inherently bad.
“Anxiety is your internal alarm system telling you this may be a threat, and for a year this was a threat,” Goulet says of COVID. “It’s just going to take your brain, your body, time to feel that change. ... You feel less anxiety as things become more typical than they were before.”
Goulet advises small steps, noting the longer you wait to reintegrate the harder it may become, but a full throttle approach could backfire.
“The best thing people should do if they’re nervous is not try and do everything at one time,” advises Dr. Goulet. “Start slow, and if you feel the need to take precautions, do so. Think of things that you’ve been missing out on and pick one or two that might be the easiest to endure. Maybe doing one activity might be easier than another. That’s a good starting point, and then work from there.”
The most effective way to work through anxiety is by partaking in actions and experiences, Goulet says, which “teaches ourselves, our brains, our bodies, ‘This wasn’t as threatening as I thought it would be.’”
For those with health issues, precautions that may have seemed excessive two years ago have become essential, Goulet notes, and if you are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly as the Delta variant circulates, the resumption of standard activities may still require precautions. Distancing and wearing a mask might be a continued practice, but individuals should look at how they are doing on an individual level: “Are you making progress? Are you reengaging more or do you feel you are stagnant?”
Starting with an outdoor activity may be beneficial, particularly with the summer sunshine serving as a mood enhancer and the ability to see friends and family in a safer outside setting is possible. It’s about “breaking the cycle of avoidance,” Goulet says.
While “no one has had an easy ride with it,” for those who have feel their anxiety is unmanageable professional help may be beneficial.
“The line in the sand is, is it distressing, is it becoming too emotionally intense and difficult to manage or is it becoming impairing?” Goulet says.
Possible treatments for anxiety include cognitive behavioral therapy, medications, meditation and/or lifestyle changes.
