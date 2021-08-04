WATCH NOW: Pandemic anxiety persists for many, Mayo psychologist encourages gradual transition to "normal"

“What we are all experiencing is a major transition. It’s completely normal to feel anxious during these times,” sayd Goulet.

Activities once not given another thought, like grocery shopping, and those approached with perhaps a bit of trepidation, like a cross country flight, may now be a source of intense discomfort. The feeling, while distressing, is not inherently bad.

“Anxiety is your internal alarm system telling you this may be a threat, and for a year this was a threat,” Goulet says of COVID. “It’s just going to take your brain, your body, time to feel that change. ... You feel less anxiety as things become more typical than they were before.”

Goulet advises small steps, noting the longer you wait to reintegrate the harder it may become, but a full throttle approach could backfire.

“The best thing people should do if they’re nervous is not try and do everything at one time,” advises Dr. Goulet. “Start slow, and if you feel the need to take precautions, do so. Think of things that you’ve been missing out on and pick one or two that might be the easiest to endure. Maybe doing one activity might be easier than another. That’s a good starting point, and then work from there.”