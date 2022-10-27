Brad Pfaff, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, held a news conference with local pastors to respond to religious comments made by his opponent, Derrick Van Orden.

On Thursday morning, pastors and press gathered at La Crosse City Hall to hear Pfaff respond to comments Van Orden made at a prayer breakfast in Sparta last week. At the event, Van Orden said, “There’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”

“It wasn't just an attack on me, an attack on my faith, an attack on my way of life,” Pfaff said. “But quite frankly, it was an attack on anyone and everyone in this district who doesn't agree with Derrick politically.”

Pfaff spoke about his own personal religious beliefs and his dedication to being a leader that will listen to everyone in his district, regardless of political or religious ideologies.

“I will be someone that will reach out and seek perspectives from all different sides, may it be left or right, may it be Christian or non Christian, in order to make sure that the people of this district are heard,” Pfaff said.

Two retired Lutheran pastors, Mark Jolivette and Mark Solyst, joined Pfaff at the press conference.

“People of faith are called by their faith, to be involved in politics to shape the community,” Jolivette said. “We're asked to work for justice, to honor the widow, the orphan, to bring the outsider in. If that's called leftist by some people, it doesn't matter what the title is. We're called to be involved in that community work.”

The current state senator was also asked questions about his stance on fentanyl usage and how religious faith impacts issues such as abortion.

“When it comes to an issue like reproductive health care, I strongly believe in an individual's choice,” Pfaff said. “I believe that individual choice should be done with the individual speaking with their family, speaking with their minister or their religious leader and working with their health care provider.”

In regards to fentanyl access in La Crosse and beyond, Pfaff said that he wants to work in a bipartisan manner to secure the U.S. border and provide law enforcement agents with the resources they need to keep fentanyl out of the country.

“We need to make sure that our law enforcement and our border agents have the tools that they need to succeed,” Pfaff said. “But also make sure that we have the tools here. So our medical providers and our social workers can serve those families and individuals that have unfortunately been impacted by this awful, awful drug.”