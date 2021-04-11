WATCH NOW: Pinwheels for Prevention make statement against child abuse in La Crosse

Shelby Burton remembers the twin pain of child abuse — the abuse itself and being told she was a liar.

“I was told I was only looking to start drama and get attention,” she said. “Sometimes I think back to that day and believe the outcome of that conversation was more haunting than a lot of the abuse. ... I was already a shattered child who was afraid to reach out, and when I did, I was shut down and told I was lying.”

She said that experience as a 12-year-old made it even harder to seek help but, in the long term, it made her determined to help others. She is now a board member of the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force and helped organize a Pinwheels for Prevention event Friday at Burns Park.

“Child abuse happens a lot more than people often realize,” Burton said. She urged the community to “educate ourselves and to know what it looks like and what the signs are” and “work together to stop it.”

Past Pinwheel for Prevention events placed a pinwheel in the ground for every child in La Crosse who has suffered abuse. Fewer pinwheels are displayed this year, but task force chair Nicole Millerin said displaying the pinwheels in a park along a well-traveled street still gets the message across.