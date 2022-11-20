Ernesto Rodriguez still recalls the first paycheck he received in Sparta.

“Never in my life had I seen $300,” Rodriguez said. “I see the check and I ask, ‘Did you overpay me? Is this for the whole month?’ No, he said. It was only for the week.”

Rodriguez was part of the 1980 Mariel Boatlift that brought thousands of Cuban refugees to the United States, including Fort McCoy.

Wisconsin Public Radio gathered six of their stories for the podcast “WPR Reports: Uprooted.” The podcast’s co-hosts, WPR’s Maureen McCollum and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor Dr. Omar Granados, along with Rodriguez and fellow boatlift immigrant Marcos Calderon, shared their perspectives during a live event last week at UW-La Crosse.

Nearly 15,000 Cuban refugees were sent to Fort McCoy with others housed in military bases in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Florida. They arrived stuck in legal limbo while facing discrimination and other obstacles. Some got in trouble with the law, but others found work and a standard of living they couldn’t imagine while living in their native land.

“I made $2 a month in Cuba,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes you had to work for free — not get paid.”

Granados said Cubans who arrived in America found a culture and economy completely different from their homeland.

“Cuba is probably the only place in Latin America where you don’t get that capitalistic know-how,” Granados said. “It’s not just the language barrier ... it’s having 50 choices for a toothbrush. It was basically being born again.”

The newly arrived Cubans couldn’t leave Fort McCoy without a sponsor, and the podcast tells the story of how Rodriguez was sponsored by Roger and Annette Brandstetter of Sparta (the podcast includes interviews with local residents who worked with the immigrants and helped them adapt to their new communities). Rodriguez found employment, settled in the area and still lives in La Crosse.

Life was more difficult for other immigrants. Calderon was convicted of drug possession after a 1988 arrest and served time in a Minnesota prison. He can’t become a U.S. citizen, but he can’t go back to Cuba either.

“All they have is a space of in-betweeness, where life is very painful,” Granados said.

Calderon said he would return to Cuba if he could.

“You can take me out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of me,” he said.

Rodriguez has a different perspective.

“If I had to choose between Cuba and here, I take the United States in a heartbeat,” he said. “Go over there and see for yourself.”

Although the immigrants spent fewer than six months at Fort McCoy, McCollum said that part of their experience is well-chronicled. She wanted to find out what happened after they left.

“I’ve known that people came to the La Crosse area 40 years ago from Cuba, but I really couldn’t find out what life was actually like for the people who came here and the people who remained here,” McCollum said. “That’s what we wanted to dive into with the podcast.”

Granados, a Cuban immigrant, had already done work on the story with his photography exhibit “Lost Voices of Mariel.” He helped McCollum contact the immigrants who are featured in the podcast.

He said it was important to profile the immigrants who have lived in the area for more than four decades.

“This podcast is a Wisconsin story,” Granados said.