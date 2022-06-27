WATCH NOW: Police, health care unite to promote life jacket use in Wisconsin, Minnesota waters

Local public safety officials from both sides of the Mississippi River are promoting the use of flotation devices.

On the Wisconsin side, Gundersen Health System is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to promote three life jacket loaner stations in the area and reward children who practice water safety. In Minnesota, water patrol deputies from the Winona County Sheriff's Office are handing out gift certificates to children wearing their life jackets on the water.

Megan Anderson, Gundersen trauma injury prevention coordinator, said life jackets are an indispensable water safety tool.

"One of the biggest tips for drowning prevention is the use of life jackets," Anderson said.

Gundersen is the lead agency of Safe Kids La Crosse Coulee Region, which Anderson coordinates. The coalition manages three life jacket loaner stations in the area, including at the West Copeland boat landing on the Black River in La Crosse and landings at Stoddard and Genoa. The life jackets can be borrowed free of charge.

Anderson said the life jackets don't sit at the stations unused. She said they're often used by boaters who realize they left their flotation devices at home.

"Whenever I visit a life jacket station, there's always some of them hanging up there wet," she said.

La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Joe Wiegrefe said it's not a good idea to launch a boat without flotation devices. Wisconsin law requires both a life jacket and a throwable flotation device for every person on board on a boat 16 feet or longer (smaller boats require just a life jacket). Children under 12 must wear at life jacket any time a boat is in motion, and anyone, regardless of age, must wear one while operating a personal watercraft.

Violations result in a $155.50 fine, but Wiegrefe said tickets are handed out "not as often as you might think."

"People are pretty good about stocking their boats with life jackets," he said. "Most of the time, people have about five or six of them in their storage compartments."

Troy Leibfried, Winona County Sheriff's Office water patrol deputy, prefers that anyone on a boat wear a life jacket with head support at all times. He said they're designed to keep a person's head above water, even if they're knocked unconscious.

"Most boats have a rim around them, so it's easy to hit your head before you go in the water," Leibfried said.

Law enforcement offers incentives for good behavior. The Wisconsin DNR is rewarding youngsters on the water by handing out coupons for free treats donated by local businesses. It's coordinated with the first-year Safe Kids La Crosse Coulee Region program in which police officers in La Crosse and West Salem and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office distribute coupons to children observed acting in a safe manner, such as wearing a bike helmet or crossing the street at the corner.

Winona County has been rewarding children for over a decade. When a water patrol deputy sees someone wearing a life jacket, the officer issues a certificate good for a Flavorburst cone or small root beer at Lakeview or a cookie or donut from Bloedow’s.

Wiegrefe said law enforcement and health care professionals will continue to promote life jackets and water safety.

"You never know what's going to happen on the water," he said.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.