WATCH NOW: Prost! La Crosse's 60th Oktoberfest celebration is officially on for 2021

The event will virtually be back to normal, officials said, and as of now fest-goers will be able to enjoy all it has offered in the past including the carnival, the Torchlight and Maple Leaf parades, and the many celebrations at the fest grounds.

Officials said they will follow any guidelines the La Crosse County Health Department issues heading into the event, but so far there are not many precautions to be taken.

"If we were holding this festival three months ago, that wouldn't be the case," Wilde said. "As of right now it's as normal as we can get it. We're good to go as we are."

The popular event, which is a micro version of the original Oktoberfest held in Germany each fall, is a sign of normalcy for the community. Leaders of the event said the success of other summer festivals and in-person events such as Riverfest and Moon Tunes has given them more confidence.

"If you were down at the Riverfest grounds, just everyone's excitement of being out and actually shaking people's hands or giving somebody a hug, or just the comradery the community I think needed and was missing for a whole year," Wilde said, "yeah, it's gotta boost everyone's spirit.

"Once those gates open I think that there will be a big sigh of relief that says 'we can do this,'" Wilde said.

