WATCH NOW: Prost! La Crosse's 60th Oktoberfest celebration is officially on for 2021

La Crosse's Oktoberfest celebration will be back this fall for its 60th year, officials announced Tuesday, after the pandemic kept the gates closed last year.
"Oktoberfest 60 is officially happening," president Kelly Wilde said with the backdrop of this year's annual fest button behind him.
The popular autumnal festival rooted in German heritage will be held Sept. 30-Oct 3. It typically brings in tens of thousands of guests from all over to downtown La Crosse to celebrate the season with a beer and a weekend of festivities.
Last year, as the community was facing some of the worst days of the pandemic, officials met and decided to postpone the event.
"For 59 years Oktoberfest has been lifting the spirits of the city of La Crosse, the Coulee Region and the entire Midwest, but in 2020 that didn't happen. The world turned upside down, words such as 'gemütlichkeit' and 'ein prosit' were replaced with words like quarantine and social distance," Wilde said.
But this year, as just over half of La Crosse County and many other community members have been vaccinated for COVID-19, officials decided "it was in the city's best interest to have Oktoberfest," Wilde said.
The event will virtually be back to normal, officials said, and as of now fest-goers will be able to enjoy all it has offered in the past including the carnival, the Torchlight and Maple Leaf parades, and the many celebrations at the fest grounds.
Officials said they will follow any guidelines the La Crosse County Health Department issues heading into the event, but so far there are not many precautions to be taken.
"If we were holding this festival three months ago, that wouldn't be the case," Wilde said. "As of right now it's as normal as we can get it. We're good to go as we are."
The popular event, which is a micro version of the original Oktoberfest held in Germany each fall, is a sign of normalcy for the community. Leaders of the event said the success of other summer festivals and in-person events such as Riverfest and Moon Tunes has given them more confidence.
"If you were down at the Riverfest grounds, just everyone's excitement of being out and actually shaking people's hands or giving somebody a hug, or just the comradery the community I think needed and was missing for a whole year," Wilde said, "yeah, it's gotta boost everyone's spirit.
"Once those gates open I think that there will be a big sigh of relief that says 'we can do this,'" Wilde said.
The 2019 festmaster, Terry Cowgill, was able to hold on to his feathered title for an additional year due to the pandemic, joking that he wore his lederhosen at home during the extra time.
The Oktoberfest royal family has been able to attend some parades and events this spring, where people were excited about the potential for the fest to be back.
"The crowd response is amazing," Cowgill said. "'We can't wait to come to Oktoberfest.' Everyone's itching to come and join us and fest and spread gemütlichkeit, and it's going to be great."
La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest button for this highly anticipated return was designed by David Sexauer of St. Charles, Illinois, a two generation fest-goer and German-American.
"I have dreamed about making a button for fest," Sexauer said.
Sexauer, who works in sales and marketing, has been attending La Crosse's Oktoberfest for 12 years and has made his own buttons for his group, but this is his first time being chosen as the official artist. His father was also a frequent fest-goer in the 60s and 70s, some of its earliest days.
This year's design is decorated with a backdrop of colorful maple leaves and a dancing blue and white banner and border. Vintage lettering spells out "Cheers to 60 years." A light blue stripe stands out in its middle where it holds fest details, as well as a drawing of a yellow maple leaf that appeared on the first button in 1961, paying homage to the history of the event.
"Every year coming up with a custom design that just encapsulates what fest is, is a challenge in and of itself. When you have something like the 60th year I feel that the pressure mounts even more, so talk about a first time to try and throw a design in," he said. "But when you have the history that Oktoberfest has, you also have the luxury of looking back through the years.
"I was able to find some of the first original designs and I knew immediately when I saw that 1961 button I wanted to incorporate some features from that, that were so iconic," he said.
The emphasis on the maple leaf was also an homage to the event's origin, which started out as the Maple Leaf Parade. But the leaf is also symbolic of the fabric of the celebration itself.
"I put that as the background with the variety of colors as the spectrum of all the different ways you can celebrate and it's just very symbolic of that. Because here I think that the core of what makes Oktoberfest so integral to this community is there are many, many ways to celebrate, but it's the idea that it started with family first," Sexauer said.
"And even as somebody who's not a member of this community, when they come to Oktoberfest they are introduced to a family," he said, "and that has held for 60 years."
The four-day 60th Oktoberfest in La Crosse will officially kick of Thursday, Sept. 30. Fest royalty, including the 2021 festmaster, will be announced in late September.
Photos: Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade in La Crosse
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019: Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
2019 Torchlight Parade
For a link to the festival's website, click here.