When Kat Slettern was growing up, the local library was her salvation: the one safe place where she could read and see positive depictions of biracial families like hers and other Black families.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Black people are in books?’ Because look into your kids’ classroom and see how many books with diversity are there,” Slettern said.

Slettern, a La Crosse community organizer, brought together dozens of people Thursday for the Rally to Save the Library to decry funding cuts to the La Crosse Public Library and call for a long-term plan that recognizes the vital services it provides.

“We recognize that during this COVID time, all the budgets needed to be cut. We just strongly feel that cutting 10% of the library’s budget was just a little too much,” Slettern said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic severely reducing revenue for the city of La Crosse, the Common Council was forced to cut $4.42 million from the city’s operating budget. Of that, $525,000 came from the city library’s just over $5 million budget.

Slettern and other activists, including Heather Talbot of the group Taking Notice, Acting Together, are calling for the La Crosse Police Department to voluntarily direct $100,000 of its budget toward the library, saying that the library provides services that are vital for crime prevention. The police department had its budget cut by $100,000, which was 0.85% of its total budget.

“Libraries are so much more than just a place to get books and we really need that space right now, definitely considering everything that’s going on in the world,” Slettern said.

The call isn’t about villainizing any city department, Slettern said, but rather, it’s about recognizing that all city departments contribute to a safe community in different ways.

“We need to start normalizing the idea that other departments are important and contribute to the community,” Slettern said.

The library is one of the few places that are actively anti-racist, said Slettern and her supporters. The group chalked out ways the library supports the community on the sidewalk outside the Main branch.

Protester Sadie Szabelski, who moved to La Crosse three years ago from Monroe, Wis., echoed Slettern’s sentiments, saying her library was where she went to find stories of Black and Indigenous people. She wrote “The library was my babysitter” in chalk.

“Wherever I go, being part of good change is how I want to live my life,” Szabelski said.

KC Cayo, another person at the rally, said the library was also the place to find out more about the LGBTQ community.

“I learned a lot about myself seeing those stories,” Cayo said.

The internet access provided at the library made a huge difference for both of them as they completed their online courses when COVID shut down in-person classes.

“The library was essential,” Cayo said.

The free summer reading programs help kids retain their academic achievements in between school years, the information the library’s provide is trustworthy and reliable; and the library has programs that help people of all backgrounds have access to employment and job opportunities.

Plus it’s one of the few places in La Crosse where everyone is equally welcome, regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status, gender identity or sexual orientation, Slettern said. Having those spaces is necessary for creating a community that is anti-racist.

“It really is all of these departments working together, so we need to realize that when we are cutting the budget, and we are cutting multiple departments’ budgets, we are looking at how that is actually affecting the community as a whole in the long run,” Slettern said.

Protesters also called for a resolution to give the community time to react to proposed drastic cuts in the future and another resolution that would call for a program to restore funding to departments that are cut due to the pandemic.

“For this specific budget, there really was no community input, it was kind of a surprise for everybody,” Slettern said.

The resolutions would require the city to notify the community at least 14 days in advance if 5% or more of a department’s budget is on the chopping block to give La Crosse residents a chance to voice their opinions before the budget is finalized.

The other would put a plan in place to restore the budget to previous levels if it’s cut by more than 5% due to an emergency.

“That way they can get back up on their feet and get those resources they provide out there again,” Slettern said.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

