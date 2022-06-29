top story WATCH NOW: Refurbished Eagle Landmark sculpture installed in downtown La Crosse Abbey Machtig Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 The newly refurbished Eagle Landmark sits on a truck in Riverside Park Wednesday. Installation began at around 10 a.m. Abbey Machtig, La Crosse Tribune A crane lifts and begins to move the base of the Eagle Landmark Wednesday. Many spectators looked on as the installation progressed in Riverside Park. Abbey Machtig, La Crosse Tribune Spectators gather to watch the installation of the refurbished Eagle Landmark Wednesday. Many people recalled watching the original structure being constructed many years ago. Abbey Machtig, La Crosse Tribune Related to this story Most Popular Signature bond for man accused in La Crosse shooting in Powell Park A 20-year-old La Crosse man accused of shooting a person Sunday in Powell Park was released on a signature bond Monday after his attorney laid… UPDATE: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office releases names in suspicious deaths Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call Sunday, June 19, at about 8:47 p.m. regarding a po… Motorcyclist seriously injured in Trempealeau County crash A motorcycle crash Sunday in a Trempealeau County has left a man seriously injured. La Crosse man faces 20 charges covering five incidents A 20-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 bond after a 20-count criminal complaint was filed Thursday… La Crosse man charged with drug dealing, fleeing police A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested on drug charges two months after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase. Second complaint filed in May 20 shooting-stabbing in La Crosse A second criminal complaint has been filed in a May 20 altercation that led to a stabbing and a gunshot wound in La Crosse. Stephanie M. Baca … Tomah graduate wins state title in Barrel Racing Sierra Steele earned the title of Wisconsin High School Rodeo Champion Barrel Racer at the State Finals rodeo in Richland Center on June 10-12. La Crosse looking at much smaller project budget in 2023; here's what's included The city of La Crosse is looking at spending significantly less on projects in 2023, according to the first draft of its capital improvement p… Laundromat complaint leads to drug charges against La Crosse man A complaint of two people taking drugs inside a laundromat has led to multiple drug charges against a 58-year-old La Crosse man. WATCH NOW: City unveils new Vietnam Memorial which was spearheaded by recent Holmen grad The newest addition to La Crosse’s Veterans Freedom Park was unveiled on Thursday, honoring those who fought and lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Watch Now: Related Video Greasy pole competition returns to Massachusetts after pandemic break G7 leaders pledge $4.5 billion to fight global hunger AP G7 leaders pledge $4.5 billion to fight global hunger Submariners discover remains of deepest shipwreck ever discovered AP Submariners discover remains of deepest shipwreck ever discovered Ukraine: Moment of strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall caught on CCTV AP Ukraine: Moment of strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall caught on CCTV