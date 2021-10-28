WATCH NOW: Residents safely evacuate fire in Onalaska

The Onalaska Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that struck a residential home shortly before midnight Wednesday.
According to the department, fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Sand Lake Road for a deck fire that was spreading to the interior of the home and a garage. All the home's occupants and a dog were able to safely evacuate the structure.
Emergency crews and four vehicles arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial call and quickly extinguished the fire.