WATCH NOW: Residents safely evacuate fire in Onalaska

The Onalaska Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that struck a residential home shortly before midnight Wednesday.

According to the department, fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Sand Lake Road for a deck fire that was spreading to the interior of the home and a garage. All the home's occupants and a dog were able to safely evacuate the structure.

Emergency crews and four vehicles arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial call and quickly extinguished the fire.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

