WATCH NOW: Rising Star Alex Knoepker

Alex Knoepker

Age as of Sept. 1: 24

Town of residence: Tomah, WI

Occupation/company: Director of Bands at Tomah HS, Tomah Area School District

Family: Single

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I am most proud of the connections I make with my students as their band director. Without students that WANT to make music together, your band program cannot thrive. When many people see a marching band coming down the street, they have no idea how much time, effort, or energy it took just to get the band to be at that event, or even what it took for kids to be able to play music while marching. Showing kids that music helps you become a better person while giving you amazing experiences in school is my favorite part of my job.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am involved with many aspects of volunteering in the greater Tomah area as well as throughout Wisconsin. I am originally from Warrens and I have been involved with the Warrens Cranberry Festival as a volunteer in many ways since I was a small child. I help coordinate vendors and food booths with the Monroe County Agricultural Society, which hosts the Tomah Tractor Pull and Monroe County Fair each year. I serve on the board of the Tomah Concert Association, which brings professionals from all over right here to Tomah. I also serve as the Band Director with the Kids From Wisconsin, a non-profit organization based out of Wisconsin’s State Fair Park that brings a Broadway-caliber show to over 40 communities around Wisconsin each summer. I am an organist and accompanist at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah and Warrens. I love playing, listening to, and watching live music. I do all of these things because I believe there is a lot of good in our community that comes from these organizations. Serving others and showing other people my age that volunteering is still something our community really needs is important to me. We (people my age) are the next generation and we need to rise up to the needs in our community.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I was fortunate enough to watch many great leaders lead staff and students as I grew up in the Tomah Area School District. I would consider many of my childhood mentors role models for the type of band director and person I want to be as an adult. Seeing so many people want to make our community a better place through their volunteering, dedication, and commitment inspired me to get involved as a volunteer myself.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

As someone who is not much older than many younger leaders, I think it’s important to remember your “why” when it comes to how you lead and what you do to lead others. Remember, uniting your community through your volunteer efforts starts with you — your passion for the work you do will shine in the way you treat others. Always be kind and don’t be afraid of a little hard work!