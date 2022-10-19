WATCH NOW: Rising Star Amanda Gunn

Amanda Gunn
Age as of Sept. 1: 39
Town of residence: Black River Falls
Occupation/company: Executive Director, Black River Area Chamber of Commerce
Family: Husband Tyler, sons Jack & Tommy, mini dachshunds Honey & Rocky
What is your proudest professional accomplishment?
During the pandemic, people and businesses were struggling. I created a new community event -- the Small Business Saturday Drive-thru Chamber Bucks & Area Gift Certificates giveaway! We hold the event at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. People drive up and we give them an envelope containing random amounts of chamber bucks and/or gift certificates. The first year, we gave away $2,500 in chamber bucks and gift certificates. The second year, that amount doubled to $5,000. People who drove through were so grateful and excited to shop local. I plan on continuing the event even though we are coming out of the pandemic.
Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?
I deliver Meals on Wheels to the elderly each month, I serve on the Advisory Council for our local Boys & Girls Club, volunteer for Project Christmas, volunteer at local festivals and events. I try to help out whenever I can. I am passionate about helping people and that is why I do it.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:
My biggest inspiration is my Mom. She was always very active in the community and she taught me the importance of being involved and always trying to make a difference.
What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?
Never give up! There will always be challenges and obstacles -- keep moving forward.
