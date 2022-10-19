WATCH NOW: Rising Star Ashley Price

Ashley Price

Age as of Sept. 1: 34

Town of residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Senior Business Manager—Dahl Automotive

Family: Husband David and 3 rescue doggos

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I have always been a bit of a car fanatic, and getting the opportunity to work within the industry that I love has been such a blessing. I feel my largest professional accomplishment has been my accelerated career growth in the automotive industry within the last five years. My journey has developed from never selling a vehicle, becoming a sales consultant, a business manager, and to now becoming the lead business manager. Since starting my career with Dahl Automotive, I have implemented numerous scalable processes and in return, our business department has doubled in size and profitability. My team has been able to excel and perform at exceptional levels in a matter of only a few months that typically would have taken years to develop.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am fortunate enough to work for a company that is deeply rooted in giving back to the community. I am able to volunteer annually with Rotary Lights, The Family & Children’s Center, sponsor families during the holiday season for the last eight years through Catholic Charities, and most recently, Leadercast. I am also a large advocate for rescuing dogs; I have fostered and foster failed, and so far have rescued three dogs. For the last year I have been developing a dog food bowl line that will donate a percentage of the proceeds to local shelters. Working with Amber from the Monroe County Shelter, we hope to get this line going as it is an identified need within shelters for this particular style of bowl.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I love seeing individuals become the best version of themselves. Helping others become leaders has been so profound on my own path to self-discovery. This tends to be an easy accomplishment for myself due to being constantly motivated working alongside so many innovative leaders, not only in the automotive industry, but within the community.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Three principles I live by are: 1) Never ask someone to do a task you yourself are not willing to perform. 2) Listen more than you speak. 3) Always seek to learn one new fact or skill a day. The compounding of those skills and knowledge over time will take you to the farthest extents of professionalism and leadership.