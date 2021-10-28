WATCH NOW: Rising Star Brianne Shane

Brianne Shane is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 36

Town of residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Institutional Research Director for Western Technical College

Family: My family includes my wonderful partner, Cameron, 6-year-old son Levi, and our little dog Rosie

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My passions have always been conducting research and teaching, and my proudest professional accomplishment comes from knowing the impact I have had on improving the lives of others and helping students achieve their goals. Prior to my current position at Western Technical College, I was a postdoctoral research fellow studying pediatric cancer therapeutics and had the opportunity to meet families affected by cancer. Hearing their gratitude for my research on lifesaving treatments and knowing that I was truly making a difference was a very proud moment. After relocating to the 7-Rivers Region, I had the opportunity to continue research away from the bench and focus instead on understanding institutional data at Western Technical College. My work here centers on using data to understand student success, especially those students who have been traditionally underserved in higher education. I am so proud of the work that the Institutional Research Department has accomplished to advance data-driven conversations at Western to impact student success and better serve every student, every day.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Many of my volunteer activities involve mentoring students through tutoring in the sciences, volunteering as a judge at science fairs and competitions, and participating in community science nights. I am passionate about supporting our youth as they learn about science -- especially chemistry. This subject is often regarded as challenging, yet everything around us involves chemistry, which is why it is exciting and relatable for students! Exposing students, especially girls or women and other underrepresented groups to potential career paths in science and research is work that I plan to keep expanding. Other volunteer opportunities that I am fortunate to be involved in stem from Western's partnership with the Ugetconnected organization. I especially enjoy volunteering for Mobile Meals and delivering food to our community members.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

My inspiration to be a leader probably comes from my mother. At a very young age, she taught me to help, to teach, and to only do my best work. I am fortunate to work for an organization where I feel encouraged to make a difference and can apply these lessons to my work. Western's mission to change the lives of students and grow our communities is in direct alignment with my passions and inspires me every day. Through participating in the La Crosse Chamber's Community Leadership program, I have truly come to appreciate all the opportunities for making a difference with a servant leadership mindset.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Strive for excellence and follow your passions. If you believe strongly in the work you are doing, you will be a high achiever. Along with being passionate about your work, you always need to be looking for ways to do your work even better, reaching for excellence. You must keep learning and produce only the highest quality work. When you have mastered one skill or job, look for the next challenge. Keep advancing and diversifying your skill-set so that you're ready for the next opportunity to be a leader. Underlying all of this is hard work. Work harder than you ever have before and you'll find success.

