WATCH NOW: Rising Star Casey Weiss

Casey Weiss is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 37

Town of residence: Medary

Occupation/company: Owner/Real Estate Developer at ACRE Properties LLC

Family: Wife, Brianne, 2 sons, Baron and Beau

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I have been an entrepreneur since I was about a year out of college. It certainly hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve worked hard to make it happen. I am especially grateful for the time it allows me to spend with my wife and kids, as well as the independence I have. Specific to real estate, I have had the opportunity to successfully reposition and improve several properties that many people thought lacked potential. I am proud of these projects because they not only allowed my businesses to thrive, but they also improved the communities where they were located. Being a part of that win/win is fulfilling.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am currently on the board of directors at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse. I was excited to join this board because of the other board members and the staff, several of whom I had worked with in the past on other boards. It is a very well-run organization and I am a strong believer in its mission to help kids learn and grow freely through play. I am also on the finance committee at First Presbyterian Church. It’s nice to be able to use my financial knowledge and background to help there as well.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

My parents. I am unbelievably fortunate to have them as role models. My dad was a longtime entrepreneur, and I was always inspired by his independence and achievements. Both of my parents have been involved with a variety of charitable organizations. They have served on and led boards, volunteered, and even started several non-profits. In addition to that, my mom devotes a large portion of her time to simply helping others; friends, family, and strangers alike. That provides me with inspiration that can be applied to many areas in my life.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

No matter if you’re volunteering, working at the most basic entry-level job, or at you dream position, always give your full and best effort. You never know when you might learn a valuable lesson and you never know who will notice and appreciate your work. In addition to that, simply being afforded the opportunity to do your best is one that not everyone has and should therefore never be taken for granted.

