WATCH NOW: Rising Star Dillon Bean

Dillon Bean

Age as of Sept. 1: 30

Town of residence: Onalaska, Wi

Occupation: Business Owner & Real Estate Investor

Company: Dilly's Hatfield Resort & Bean Investments

Family: Wife, Makayla, daughter, Stella (1 yr old)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment is building a diversified business consisting of real estate investments and other small businesses. I own and maintain 70 rental units in the Coulee Region including vacation rentals in Jackson County and apartments in La Crosse County. In addition to rental properties, my wife and I operate a gas station, convenience store, gift shop and tiki bar next to Lake Arbutus in Hatfield. I am especially proud because I have surrounded myself with a great team of people.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am a member of the Jackson County ATV Club. The club helps maintain over 100 miles of ATV/UTV trails and routes in Jackson County. People travel from all parts of the United States to experience the beautiful area we live in. I enjoy being part of that experience and meeting new people. I am also a member of the Lake Arbutus Lake Association.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My parents and football coaches at Westby high school inspired me to be a leader in my organization and community. My first lessons in business were taught by my parents. My dad taught me that I didn't need to reinvent the wheel, but that I still need to take risks to find success in business. My mom taught me that a good handshake needs to be firm and to be professional when meeting new people. In high school, my football coaches, especially Mike Marr, pushed me beyond what I thought was possible. They helped me break many of my limiting beliefs. Through that experience as a young person, I was convinced that anything is possible.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

My advice is to Keep It Stupid Simple (KISS). I learned this acronym at a business seminar. It couldn’t be more true. We all run into problems and usually overthink the solution. What works for me is to KISS. I break down every challenge I face into the most basic steps. I seem to find the “aha” moments when I am breaking down a process or strategy that isn’t working for me. Then, I apply a different (simpler) approach.