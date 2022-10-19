WATCH NOW: Rising Star Dustin Luecke

Dustin Luecke

Age as of Sept. 1: 34

Town of residence: Town of Campbell

Occupation/company: Evening News Anchor/WXOW 19

Family: Wife – Dominique; Children – Damian (7), Dax (5), Delia (1)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I consider the moment my general manager, Dave Booth, asked me to apply for the evening news anchor position here at WXOW 19 as the proudest in my career. As someone who grew up watching Scott Hackworth, then learning from him over the first decade of my career, to be thought of as worthy to succeed him in a position of trust, respect and responsibility is an honor that I carry with me every time I step into the studio.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

My wife helped me first get involved with local theatre. Much like when I first auditioned for a show in high school, the acting bug bit hard in late 2013! By performing, supporting shows backstage or through promotion over the past 10 years, I hope I’ve helped enrich the arts community, even if my schedule now makes active participation a little more difficult.

About seven years ago, I joined the Rotary Club of La Crosse After Hours. I knew of Rotary through my dad who has helped charter two area clubs and was president of each. Only after I joined, however, did I understand the true power of what Rotary can do in our community. From food drives during the pandemic, to building houses with Habitat and helping the St. Clare Health Mission acquire a mobile medical clinic, there are now a number of things I can now show my kids that helped make our community a little better.

Most recently, my wife and I made a connection with Hope Restores, a local African American resource center. We want to understand the different viewpoints and life experiences that make up our growing community and continue to find ways to offer support both financially and through acts of service. This is home. We want it to feel that way for anyone who chooses to live here.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

Something stuck with me from one of the first Rotary meetings I attended as a member. A panelist presenting as part of a forum discussion said something to the effect of: find ways to use your profession to better your community. That’s typically why I now donate my time and ability to serve as emcee for a variety of events (Rotary TriCon, National Philanthropy Day, CRVC Breakfast, Festmaster’s Ball, GET High School’s AcaFest & more). It’s gotten to the point where I now host at least one event a month. I truly love helping people not only know what’s happening in their community, but also then helping them enjoy those events—not to mention, presenting recognition for the people who go above and beyond to make the Coulee Region a great place to live.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

I think I would echo the advice that’s stuck with me all these years: find a way to work your profession into your passion. There are so many avenues to serve whether that’s through a service organization, like Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and more, or more interest-specific groups like the Outdoor Recreation Alliance. Find something that speaks to you, and I’m sure there’s a way to tie in what you do for a living to good use for that cause. From there, you get to know more people and find more ways to get involved. It’s a snowball effect not only for you but also for the community, which benefits from all of these good works. ...