WATCH NOW: Rising Star Eileen Moeller

Eileen Moeller is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of 9/1/2021: 34

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Managing Director, Frozen River Film Festival

Family: Spouse, dog, cats, many chickens

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

One of my proudest professional accomplishments has been successfully advocating for better hours and pay for a variety of creative workers at Great River Shakespeare Festival. For several years, I worked with Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) as the Marketing & Sales Director. However, the small size of the year-round staff meant I was able to work in other areas of the festival, and serve as part of the leadership team. During the pandemic, the administration and artistic leaders spent many months reviewing the "We See You, White American Theatre" document (a list of demands, recommendations, and information compiled by theatre artists of color in 2020).

Some of the demands laid out were to have diversity not only on stage, but among the administrative staff, design staff, technicians and more; it also called on theatres to end unpaid internships and apprenticeships, among many other specific benchmarks. Reviewing this document as a team led us to think critically about our practices as a seasonal theater and to implement some policies for material change.

These had to do with setting goals for increased diversity at all levels of the organization, and also altered the way in which we thought about creative labor - such as who gets time off and who does not. In a theater with unionized actors, many times the performers have accommodations made for them that are not also offered to technicians or early-career interns. We wanted to end those practices and give all company members adequate time to rest. I am proud of pushing my colleagues to think more critically about the things we took for granted as the "norm" in the theater world.

The lessons I learned from that process and from working with the thoughtful and creative people at GRSF have carried over into my current position as the Managing Director of Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF). Creative work is work, and it deserves to be treated as such.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I currently serve as a co-chair for the Board of Directors for the Advocacy Center of Winona. The work happening at the Advocacy Center is an essential resource in the community for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and issues of basic safety affect the community as a whole. Years ago, I felt called to support the organization because of its genesis in grassroots feminism. Today, I still feel passionate about the organization's history, but am excited to be part of growing it into something that can serve a greater diversity of people in our community. We are now tackling initiatives to support LGBTQIA+ teens and other exciting community outreach work. I also serve as the representative for Ward 2 in Winona on the Winona City Council. I decided to run when I noticed that younger voices had not been represented on the council for many years, and that more support was needed to grow the city's creative economy and bolster Winona's small businesses and recreational tourism. There is so much going on in this wonderful town, and I want to see it continue to grow.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I'm always excited about the new businesses, initiatives, and artistic pursuits of the people around me, and I want to help make those things happen! The intelligent and creative colleagues and friends in my life are the biggest inspiration for me. When I have said, "Someone should do something about that," my friends and family are the ones who say, "Then do it!" More specifically, I have been very inspired by the women in my life - women who start their own businesses and make cool art and care about their community - they spark me into action and keep me going.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

While it is important to find your voice and practice using it to advocate for the things that are important to you, I also think it is imperative to learn to advocate for yourself. Learning to say "no" when a project doesn't spark excitement within you or when you do not have the bandwidth to take on another thing is incredibly empowering. Leaders often emerge because they're the people who keep showing up to do the work and make the thing happen. But it is difficult to keep showing up when you are burnt out! Take a break and take care of yourself so that you can truly be passionate and engaged about the things that are important to you.

