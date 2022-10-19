WATCH NOW: Rising Star Heather Jordan

Heather Jordan

Age as of Sept. 1: 29

Town of residence: Holmen, WI

Occupation/company: Managing Director of Emerj360, a Division of Trust Point

Family: David Jordan - Husband

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment thus far has been helping launch Emerj360, a new division of Trust Point, and becoming the managing director for the team. There is a huge need in the community for Emerj360 services and I am proud to be part of the establishment of the division. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, it is extremely fulfilling to be able to provide financial planning to clients and help guide and educate them on their paths to retirement. Emerj360 is coming up on our 1-year anniversary, and we have seen tremendous growth in our division. It is exciting to see our impact and the number of clients we can be a resource for.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am the treasurer for the Children’s Museum of La Crosse. I joined the board three years ago because I believe in its mission and know that the museum is a valuable piece of our community. It is fulfilling to me to be part of an organization that provides a safe space for learning, exploring, and having fun not only for the La Crosse area, but visitors from across the state as well.

I am also on the La Crosse Chamber Young Professionals Committee. I enjoy connecting with other young professionals in the area and know that this group is essential to the recruitment and retention of those under 40. I joined the organization when I moved to back to La Crosse from Milwaukee four years ago and have made countless connections both personally and professionally that I would not have otherwise made.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I love what I do and I love where I work. Trust Point has a strong culture of doing the right thing, giving back, and working as a team toward shared goals. This culture runs through everyone at Trust Point all the way from senior management to new employees. These values are very important to me, and I incorporate them into many aspects of my life, both at work and in the community. These values inspire me to get involved in organizations I am passionate about and always give 100% to my community and clients.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

My advice to younger leaders is to always be learning and making connections. For growth to occur, young professionals must continue to ask questions and expand their knowledge on different topics. There is always going to be something to learn and explore and this can help individuals provide more value to their companies. Making connections is also essential. Relationships are so important both internal and external to your organization. Relationships help everyone feel like part of the team and can lead to great mentorship opportunities. These connections will aid in both personal and professional growth.