WATCH NOW: Rising Star Jennifer Luedtke

Jennifer Luedtke

Age as of Sept. 1: 29

Town of residence: Holmen, WI

Occupation/company: Human Resources Manager, Town n' Country Title

Family: I live with my fiancé, Ashton, and our 2 beloved goldendoodles (Fitzgerald & Murphy) & 2 cats (Emma & Charlotte)! My Mom & Stepdad (Nancy & Dean) live in La Crosse, my Dad lives in Trempealeau, and my (future) in-laws live in San Diego.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

In 2021, I was selected to be a presenter and speaker at a national title industry conference for the American Land Title Association in New Orleans. It was an honor to be entrusted to share my knowledge with others in my industry, as well as moderate a panel discussion on diversity with former Google executive recruiter Ginny Clarke.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

La Crosse Oktoberfest - board of directors: Being a part of this organization has shown me so much about the meaning of community and Gemütlichkeit. There are so many wonderful people that are a part of the Oktoberfest organization and family that come from all across our community that have a love and passion for bringing this festival alive. I primarily work with coordinating the volunteer groups that work during the festival - and through that I have also met some really wonderful people.

Holmen Area Community Center - board of directors: As a Holmen alumni and current resident, this organization has allowed me the opportunity to connect with other community members and work with other community partners to build a facility that will help promote the mission and values of HACC.

Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board - board of directors, vice chair ... American Land Title Association - Talent Committee Chair ... Wisconsin Land Title Association - Convention Committee Chair ...

La Crosse Rotary After Hours - member: Being a part of Rotary has always been in my blood. Rotarians are the most giving, generous people I have ever met and will always be there to help make their community a better place to live, work, and play. It's true that you can't change the world on our own, but you can when you're in Rotary - there are 1.2 million Rotarians around the world that help make a difference each day.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My entire life, I have been surrounded by wonderful leaders and influential people, but more specifically, my mother, Nancy McHugh. She is my biggest cheerleader and is someone who I have looked up to as I have navigated my career and young professional leadership path. She has inspired me to not sit on the sidelines, work hard, and go out there and get after it. In other words, I have always been encouraged to reach and achieve goals that will help advance my career, but most importantly, feed my soul. I enjoy volunteering my time, helping others with whatever I can, and leading people to their true success.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Build connections and make impressions. You will meet many people in your life and it's important to build and foster those relationships. Strive to be the best you can be and don't sit back and wait for the opportunity, go out there and find it - you never know what you can achieve until you try!