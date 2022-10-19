WATCH NOW: Rising Star Jenny Baertsch

Jenny Baertsch

Age as of Sept. 1: 39

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Author & publisher at Baertsch Books and marketing manager at WNB Financial

Family: Husband, Jim; Daughter, Tessa (11 years old, 6th grade); Son, Chase (10 years old, 4th grade)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

In October 2021, I wrote and published a children’s chapter book, Junkyard Tough: A “Tail” of Bravery. I enjoy writing, had a fun idea with a memorable message, and was inspired by my own kids reading chapter books. With a manuscript in hand, I started picturing myself as a published author and one thing was crystal clear: I wanted to keep the entire process local in my community. As the book progressed, I stayed local for editing, illustrating, and printing. Over the past year, I’ve made author visits to 30 local schools, libraries, and bookstores. There’s no doubt I’m proud of Junkyard Tough, but fulfilling this desire to make a difference in my community is my proudest accomplishment.

What community and volunteer activities are you involved with – and why?

A part of me always wanted to be a teacher, so the opportunity to interact and inspire students with my book is really fulfilling! For that reason, I find myself volunteering for organizations that are focused on education. I currently serve the board of directors for the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools. Prior to that, I was an executive board member for Ready Set School. Throughout my 14 years in Marketing at WNB Financial, I’ve enjoyed teaching 4th and 5th graders about entrepreneurship and financial literacy as a Junior Achievement classroom volunteer. Giving back to help create a wonderful community is something I truly value, and I’m so lucky that my position at WNB allows me to do this every day in unique ways.

What inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community?

I come from an athletic background so have a natural drive to grow and succeed. That work ethic is a good way to lead by example. However, my greatest inspiration to lead comes from an abundance of positive mentors, coaches, and role models throughout my life. Not only through athletics but also school, work, and community involvement. When you surround yourself with inspirational leaders, they tend to rub off on you.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

“Anything is possible with hard work and bravery.” It’s the message I wrote to my own kids, Tessa and Chase, on my book’s dedication page. It’s the message I share with kids I meet during author visits to schools and libraries. It’s also my personal affirmation – something I repeat to myself when the going gets tough. I found my own success through hard work and bravery, and so can you!