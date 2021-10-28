WATCH NOW: Rising Star Jeremy Haun

Jeremy Haun is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 37

Town of residence: Tomah

Occupation/company: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Certified Financial Planner™

Family: My wife Melissa and our three children Gavin, Ari, and Lauren as well as our rescue beagle Madison.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Becoming a limited partner of the firm, Edward Jones.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Giving back and serving has always been near to my heart. I am very passionate about helping those who are struggling or in need which fuels much of my community involvement. I am currently a member of the Board of Directors for Families First of Monroe County. I have also previously served on the Board for Handishop Industries, Inc. Both provide wonderful and caring opportunities for those in our community.

I also am a current member of the Tomah Rotary, serving on the Board of Directors as past president; Board of Directors for the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce; and as a Financial Committee member at my local church. All three allow me to give back to the community through service, using my expertise, and to help others along the way.

Additional activities that I enjoy include helping coordinate the local Alzheimer’s walk, hosting an annual school supply drive at my office, volunteering for my kids’ extracurricular events, and giving back to those at my own firm by serving on the Leadership Committee and helping with regional and nationwide training and development at Edward Jones.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

What inspires me to give back to my organization and community is to watch others grow and succeed. I have had so many people in my life both personally and professionally that when asked have given me their time and attention so that I could grow and succeed. I feel that I need to do the same. When you take the time to help someone else through a situation, you grow and learn as well. Leading is taking the time to help others think differently about a problem or situation so that they can grow and learn as well.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Do not be afraid to fail. I feel many young people are so afraid of failure that it is actually inhibiting them from future success.

I do not know one highly successful person that has not failed many times. Thomas Edison once said, "I have not failed 10,000 times – I've successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work." What do you think would have happened if he would have given up on the 9,999 attempts? Failure also fosters humility, which is necessary for leadership and self-improvement. Remember to operate inside your strength zone but outside of your comfort zone. You will learn more about your strengths and talents and that will get you ready for whatever challenges rise ahead. Lastly, follow your heart, work hard, help others, be grateful along the journey and just love life.

