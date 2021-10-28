WATCH NOW: Rising Star Jessica Himmer

Jessica Himmer is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 37

Town of residence: Holmen

Occupation/company: Realtor, @properties La Crosse

Family: My parents live in my hometown of Stewartville, MN and three siblings all live in nearby communities to Stewartville.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My former career I worked at the private La Crosse Country Club as the Assistant Manager. When the Club Manager decided to retire the Board of Directors promoted me to the Club Manager role. I was 27 years old and to my understanding I was the youngest woman (and only second woman) they ever hired for this role in their 100+ year history. This still makes me smile - it felt like an amazing milestone not just for me but for women everywhere. Seeing more women in leadership roles is absolutely incredible!

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary: Past president and current member and also serving as the current assistant district governor for district 6250. Being a Rotarian is a tremendous honor. Rotarians are the most giving people I've ever met -- of their time and resources -- all to make our community and world a better place to live. I have a calling to leave this world a better place and as long as I stay dedicated to Rotary I believe I can.

Viterbo Alumni Board. Current president: Viterbo is what brought me to the La Crosse area and the decision to attend Viterbo has turned out to be the best decision I ever made. Those four years I was able to grow into the leader I knew I wanted to be. It is an incredible place that I'll always call home. So when given a chance to serve and help others to connect with the university...it was an easy yes.

La Crosse Area Realtor Association, Board member: This organization gives me a chance to connect with other fellow agents and work together to make sure we are given opportunities to grow in our industry knowledge, held to high ethical standards and to help each other work hard to take care of our community.

Holmen Community Center. Board member: As a Holmen resident this organization has given me a chance to connect with families in the Holmen community. This new facility is outstanding and I'm thrilled to help promote their mission.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I'm inspired to be a leader because I feel called to help others. Being a leader gives me opportunities to connect with our community and to do my part to make it a better place for all.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Build your connections and relationships in the community and they will lead you to higher mountains than you ever dreamed. Strive every day to be the best you can be and surround yourself with like-minded people and you'll be astonished at all you can accomplish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0