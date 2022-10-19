WATCH NOW: Rising Star Josh Finch

Josh Finch

Age: 26

Residence: City of Hillsboro

Occupation/Company: City Administrator, City of Hillsboro

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Sitting where I am today in my current role isn’t something I take lightly, but I am beyond thankful to have been afforded the opportunity. Through this role, I have been able to work with several brilliant people on various projects such as an updated downtown revitalization plan, an economic development plan, a capital improvement plan, the solicitation of multiple state and federal grants, and the creation of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce (DBA Visit Hillsboro). The list goes on and on, but I think, truly, that I am most proud of being able to play even a small role in helping Hillsboro continue to thrive.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Locally, I serve on the Hillsboro Cemetery Association, assist with the Library Board, and I am the inaugural Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Chair. I assisted in the creation of the Chamber and found others to comprise of the initial chamber board of directors. This has been a terrific experience (don’t get me wrong, a lot of hard work!) but I know that Hillsboro will be much better with having a chamber to assist in downtown planning, business development, growth and retention. On a regional level, I am a member of the Wisconsin City/County Management Association. On the national level, I voluntarily serve as the president/CEO for a national fraternity. While all these items might have stark differences, the ability to give back and provide support to students, new/existing businesses, and the various organizations is something I strive for. Having grown up and been impacted by various organizations and businesses myself, I wish to try and provide a positive impact to others!

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I learned early on that one of the greatest gifts you could give is your time. My family instilled a sense of community into me at such a young age as my grandfather and father are both veterans. My grandfather served as a county supervisor and as town chair, collectively, for 30 years. My grandmother was an educator most of her life and always encouraged me to do two things: continue learning and be willing to step up and help support others when in need; it takes a village. Also, having been in Hillsboro for the last 16 months, they (the council and staff) took a chance on me at 24 years old. The trust they showed in me is something that drives me to want to always do better. This is a community that has seen some tough economic times, no different than many rural communities unfortunately, but if I can assist and hopefully make a difference with even one business or project, to me it’s completely worth the long days and lack of sleep.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Get involved. Take the opportunities when offered, you never know what you’re going to find. Get connected with your municipality or school district and see what committees there are or get in touch with different non-profits and see what projects they might have going on. It’s easy to make excuses to back out of things, which is why my favorite quote is “there are people who do, and people who don’t -- be a doer, don’t be a don’ter.”