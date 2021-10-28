WATCH NOW: Rising Star Josiah Litant

Josiah Litant is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 39

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students/Minnesota State College Southeast

Family: My partner, Tali, and our two kids, Nico (8) and Scout (5)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

In 2014 I had the opportunity to co-found an independent middle/high school in Massachusetts, LightHouse Holyoke. I served as co-director of LightHouse for four years, until we moved to Minnesota. LightHouse is focused on individualized learning for teens who have been systematically underserved; it was some of the most inspiring and life-changing work I have ever done. It was also my first time running a start-up organization and serving as an Executive Director—trial by fire! I grew tremendously as a leader, a fundraiser, an educator, and an advocate. My work with LightHouse has significantly shaped who I am professionally and personally. I am delighted to continue serving as a consultant to LightHouse today.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am very proud to serve a member of the board of Engage Winona since 2018 and as chair of the board since 2020. Engage Winona is a community-based organization that drives civic action and social change by supporting community leadership and amplifying community voices. It is critically important to me to take active involvement in the shaping of the community in which I live and work. Engage Winona’s grassroots, community-focused mission is helping to develop a more inclusive, representative, and participatory future for our city, and aligns so closely with my personal values. We just hired a phenomenal new executive director and have lots of great things in store—Engage Winona is an organization to keep your eye on!

Through my work at Minnesota State College Southeast I also have the opportunity to participate in a number of community events and partnerships connected to both our Red Wing and Winona campuses, including through our work with our local chambers of commerce. I greatly enjoy the chance to connect with businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, healthcare, and industry across our region.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

My life’s work has been focused on education across a variety of ages and sectors—I have worked with students across the age spectrum, from preschool, to grade school, to middle and high school, and to college, including supporting adult learners. I care deeply about the transformative power and potential of education to change people’s lives. When we moved to Minnesota I made a conscious choice to seek a leadership opportunity at a community college—the open-access mission, focused on serving those who live locally and will give back to our local communities -- matters deeply to me. I was so delighted to have this opportunity in 2018 to join an outstanding technical and community college as the student affairs leader, supporting our students—who are also our neighbors—in their educational pursuits. The work we do at Southeast is important for those we are educating as well as to our communities. The opportunity to help our future makers, doers, caretakers, and leaders on their paths is humbling and critical work.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Find people who are doing the work you want to be doing five, 10, 15 years in the future, and ask them for a chance to sit down and talk. Really -- they will say yes! Ask them questions, ask them for connections and introductions to other leaders and ask them for advice. I never cease to be amazed at the generosity of leaders across an array of fields to help steward the next generation.

By the way, that offer extends to me—I love the opportunity to meet with any aspiring or growing leaders and offer support however I can, and I invite people to reach out to me.

