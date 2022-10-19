WATCH NOW: Rising Star Julie Emslie

Julie Emslie

Age as of Sept. 1: 38

Town of residence: Viroqua

Occupation/company: Economic Development Administrator, City of La Crosse

Family: Matt, husband of 15yrs; Wyatt, 9yr old son; Esmé, 7yr old daughter, Teige, 5yr old son

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Instead of highlighting a single significant professional accomplishment, I’d choose a collection of the small mundane “wins” that go mostly unnoticed, even by me. Things like successfully navigating a challenging conversation, the handbook that was finally updated, regular nurturing of relationships, finishing all the endless paperwork by a critical deadline, remaining calm among chaos, taking ownership for my mistakes (and then quickly pivoting towards a fix of said mistake) ….

In short, I think my proudest professional accomplishment is showing up. Best I can. The majority of days. Even when it’s hard. Probably especially when it’s hard. And then also making sure to notice and breathe in all the small wins to help sustain my fortitude and focus.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

My most significant nod to community and volunteer work was during the 2+ years I served in the Peace Corps. Over the years I served on the Fairbanks First, Think Local advisory committee, chaired the Fairbanks Young Professionals Council, as a member of the Vernon and La Crosse Women’s Alliances, as the citizen member of the Viroqua Business Park Commission, and on the Vernon Economic Development Association board of directors. My current volunteer efforts are dedicated to serving as chair of the Viroqua Area Montessori School (VAMS) Governance Council and as a volunteer with the Vernon County Teen Court, an inspiring restorative justice program.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

When I reflect on the roles I’ve had over the years in both my professional and personal life, I’m not sure how much I have guided my path or how much my path has guided me. So much has felt serendipitous and even happenstance, yet I’ve often found myself in just the right place, at the right time, working alongside the right people, doing the thing that is just right for me. When the role you’ve found yourself in is meaningful to you, plays to your strengths, is supported by a great team, and feels impactful to others, the “inspiration to be a leader” is often a given. I am blessed to be serving in my role with the City of La Crosse. La Crosse plays a critical role in the vibrancy of our region as a whole, and the people who live, work and play here are as rich as the surrounding landscape. I am honored to have a seat at the table in helping to direct and set the tone for the City’s priorities today and for the future.

I have also had a plethora of incredible leaders cross my life’s path, many who have both imprinted their goodness on me and also challenged me to not sit on the sidelines of life.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

... Find your purpose. Be careful not to overestimate what this needs to look like and/or underestimate the impact and importance of simply living daily with kindness and intention.

Find your perseverance. Stay stubborn and steadfast, but make sure in doing so that you are always grounded in humility.

Find the good. Regardless of how hidden it might be or how small it is. It’s there, we just have to see it, and it’s our job to help it grow.

Find your peace. Do the things that fill your well, bring you joy, renew your hope, and calm your soul. Do them often.

Find your people. Hold them accountable.