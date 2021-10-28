WATCH NOW: Rising Star June Chae

June Chae is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 37

Town of residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Pulmonary and Critical Care physician at Mayo Clinic Health Systems

Family: I grew up in the Chicagoland area. My parents immigrated there from Korea and have always emphasized the importance of community, education and helping others in need. For me, this translated into serving my community through medicine. I eventually went to medical school in Chicago, where I met my husband. We moved to Rochester for fellowship and loved the beauty of the La Crosse area, as well as the people that populate it and ended up here. In our free time, we enjoy exploring the area with our kids and growing a community here.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I am an assistant professor of medicine and just recently stepped into the chair of critical care medicine role for our department. I am passionate about being an excellent clinician educator. I am proud to have recently received the CHEST distinguished educator award.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am passionate about providing comprehensive pulmonary and critical care to the patients in our community, where our patients come first. Many patients in our field have trouble breathing, get diagnosed with lung cancer or are critically ill – it is my hope and mission that together with my team, I can help provide the best treatment and support during these vulnerable and stressful times.

In regard to the community, we enjoy supporting the La Crosse Symphony, given our love for music, but also for the phenomenal programs that they have for musical education for the youth in the community.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I am inspired by my patients, my mentors and my family. Being a part of Mayo Clinic truly inspires you to do what is best for your patients. I firmly believe it is important to understand the community you practice in, so that you could provide the best care possible to that community. My mentors and colleagues inspire me, and we work as a team to think of innovative ways to deliver the best care for our patients. Finally, I cannot do what I do without the support of my family and friends – their time, help and understanding has been paramount - it takes a village to help nourish leaders.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Have purpose in what you do – if you are passionate about it, this will give you the grit to achieve what you want to achieve.

You should always try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. By extending yourself to understand the other person, you will open up many opportunities for collaboration, kindness and success.

Surround yourself with good people and with people who excel at what they do. By doing so, you will only escalate yourself and achieve greater success.

I also want young women to know that women leaders are valued and that they can pursue their dreams and achieve them.

