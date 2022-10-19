WATCH NOW: Rising Star Katie Treichel

Katie Treichel

Age as of Sept. 1: 26

Town of residence: Wyeville, WI

Occupation/company: Assistant Nurse Manager of Ambulatory Care, COVID Ancillary, & Employee Health – Tomah VA and Owner/Nurse Injector - Maximus Aesthetics & Wellness, LLC in Sparta WI

Family: I have two older brothers and was raised in Oakdale, WI by my dad who farmed with my grandparents and my mom who was also a nurse at the Tomah VA. I currently live with my husband, Tyler and our two dog children, Ginger and Spice.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest accomplishment was opening my business, Maximus Aesthetics & Wellness, with my partner, Ali. We opened in Sparta starting with microneedling facials, neuromodulators (like Botox), trigger point injections for muscle knots, and dermal fillers in April 2022. Our aesthetic services can provide smoother and tighter skin, reduces wrinkles, acne, stretch marks, pigment, and scarring, and can restore volume loss. We pride ourselves in taking the time to educate our clients, collaborate to identify a custom treatment plan that will best meet their needs, and ensure that they have a positive experience.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I really enjoy giving back to veterans, soldiers, health care professionals, and first responders. At Maximus, this population is really close to our hearts and we recognize how important self-care is, acknowledging that it unfortunately tends to not be a priority for those who are always giving. We have advertised various offers and handed out coupons for discounts to recognize how selfless these people are and encourage them to give the care to themselves that they have given to others.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My drive to start my own business started when I began helping my dad advertise farm equipment that he would buy and sell when I was about 12. He would give me “commissions” whenever we would make a sale. I really loved the idea of building something of my own but really wasn’t sure how I would do that in the nursing profession. I knew from my teen years that I wanted to be a nurse after my mom was diagnosed with a rare lysosomal storage disorder called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy. I saw everything that she had went through when she hadn’t yet been diagnosed and it made me want to care for people on their worst days and try to make their experience a little easier. I started college at WTC in La Crosse when I was barely 17 while working as a nursing assistant and started my MSN in leadership and administration shortly after graduating with my ADN. ... I interviewed for my current position to get interview experience and actually got the job. It was shocking. Ironically enough, simultaneously another nurse I knew, Ali, had asked me if I would consider starting a business with her and we just went for it.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

I suggest finding a strong mentor to guide you through all the bumps in the road and new unfamiliar nuances. I have learned so much from my fellow nurse leaders, including my supervisor, Emily Stanton (who was also a Rising Star nominee in 2016). She has provided me so much support and is truly the kindest human I have ever met.

My second piece of advice is not to give up, as “cheesy” as that sounds. There are most certainly days that challenge you but there are also days that are SO rewarding, making it all worth it.