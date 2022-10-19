WATCH NOW: Rising Star Laura Kish

Laura Kish

Age as of Sept. 1: 32

Town of residence: La Crosse, WI

Occupation/company: Occupational Therapist and Owner, Wonderland Therapy, LLC

Family: Husband, David Kish and children William (3) and Oliver (2) Kish

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest accomplishment is operating my own business, Wonderland Therapy, LLC, providing occupational therapy and community-based child development services.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am active in the community in multiple ways. I mentor and oversee students in training to become occupational therapists. I also volunteer my time and activities at community events, by providing no-cost play and developmental activities for children at those events. I enjoy giving back to the community in these ways, both by providing fun, safe, educational activities for children, as well as volunteering my time to educate future therapists, who might one day also serve this community.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I am greatly inspired by the children and families that I work with. Over my years as an occupational therapist, I encountered many children and families who lacked access to formal and non-formal activities that would benefit their child’s development. Additionally, many families benefit from a therapy model with a focus on children’s strengths, play-based and child-led activities, and a high emphasis on parent and caregiver education. In this community, families with young children are also looking for safe, age-appropriate play options where they can meet and socialize with others. I was highly motivated to operate my own business and occupational therapy practice in order to fill these needs that I saw in the community.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

My advice would be to recognize your areas of weakness and to be open to receiving guidance in those areas. There are wonderful resources and mentor opportunities available in this community. Reaching out to find a mentor can be intimidating but can be highly rewarding and beneficial.