WATCH NOW: Rising Star Laura Kloss

Laura Kloss

Age as of Sept. 1: 37

Town of residence: Holmen, WI

Occupation/company: Clinical Operations Director for the Medical Surgical Units and Gundersen Home Hospital at Gundersen Health System.

Family: Husband Mark, Sons Mitchell (9), and Alexander (8)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment has been successful implementation of Gundersen Home Hospital. This is a new and innovative program in which our healthcare providers care for hospitalized patients in the comfort of their own homes. Planning and implementation of this program occurred while also simultaneously supporting the Med/Surg teams through multiple COVID volume surges in the hospital. Looking back it is was amazing what our teams were able to accomplish during the past couple years while working through the pandemic.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I volunteer with the St. Patrick Elementary PTO with a goal of supporting the teachers and school that is helping grow my children and others into future leaders. I have also helped prepare meals served at the Catholic Charities Warming Center, and volunteer with the Rotary Lights to give back to community members in need.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My inspiration has come from a desire to positively impact others. My current position allows me to work with a variety of team members in my organization and community that are all striving to improve the overall health and wellness of our community. I am thankful that I get the opportunity to mentor new leaders in my team and support an amazing team of care providers in the hospital who work so hard to serve our patients, helping all of these individuals is what inspired me to become a leader.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

I would encourage young leaders to strive to find something that truly brings you joy. It’s easy to devote your time and energy when the work or volunteering you do is fun and rewarding.