WATCH NOW: Rising Star Liz Wallace

Liz Wallace is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 38

Town of residence: Shelby

Occupation/company: Talent Manager/Western Technical College

Family: Spouse Doug Baumann, UWL Statistics professor, Daughter Hannah, age 8, Son Craig, age 5.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment was being the grant writer on a team that was awarded a grant in 2015 to support Western’s Project Proven program. Project Proven works to increase the enrollment, retention, and graduation rates of criminal justice-involved students. Our grant project built on the groundwork laid with a similar grant we received in 2013. I was very excited to see the project help hundreds of students enroll at Western and pursue their educational dreams with the support of the Project Proven staff. Even more rewarding was to see the program continue beyond the length of the grant due to its success.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I’m a member of the YWCA board of directors because I believe in their mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. I’m a long time feminist and appreciate being able to support an organization that is working to promote equity within our community. Previously, I’ve volunteered with United Way to review their annual community grants. I enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about all the great things our area non-profits are doing for our community.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I am continually seeking out opportunities to connect with others, so I can learn from their wealth of knowledge. It’s this drive to connect with other humans that inspires to me want to do what I can to lift up our community in the best way I can. I’m especially passionate about helping others grow into their best selves in order to help and support others.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

I would offer the advice of working to identify and establish your core values so you can lead intentionally from them. By better knowing yourself and what’s important to you, by knowing where your blind spots are and how to counteract or counterbalance them, you can lead more authentically. Also, take advantage of the opportunities presented to you; if none show up, do what you can to find them or seek them out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0