WATCH NOW: Rising Star Marcia Ratliff

Marcia Ratliff

Age as of Sept. 1: 29

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Engage Winona, Executive Director

Family: Spouse Mitchell Johnson, and a baby on the way!

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I'm proud of how I have successfully stepped into a leadership role at Engage Winona. Over the past year, we've accomplished a lot - from building capacity in more than 20 local changemakers to engaging with over 1,000 community members. We also established a new brick-and-mortar location after the pandemic, and we hired a second full-time staff member. Becoming executive director was a big leap for me career-wise, and I've learned a lot by asking good questions, reading and researching widely, and seeking mentorship from other leaders. If I can have two, I am also proud of being named a winner in the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest this year!

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am proud to be deeply involved in the community through my work at Engage Winona. I facilitate groups and meet with community members just about every day, and I also serve on the leadership team of the Winona Area Nonprofit Alliance. Outside of work, I serve on the board of Visit Winona, which works to promote Winona as a great place to visit and live. I also work with the community as an artist through my community-engaged poetry work, which you can find online at tornpaperpoems.com. I've done a series of poetry pop-ups and public activities over the past two years.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I love a challenge, and a job where no two days are the same. I also love meeting new people - and I get all three of those aspects in my role at Engage Winona. It's also important to me to have a role that connects to my vision for my community as a place with strong networks, where people take care of each other. Winona is a great place, and I want it to be the best it can be for everyone who lives here. I have had the joy of working with dynamic leaders in my previous jobs too, and they inspired me to step up and challenge myself.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Overcoming self-doubt is huge. If you count yourself out from the beginning due to fear of failure, you will never know what you're capable of. Another big thing for me is achieving balance. Even the best job won't love you back all the time, so you have to cultivate healthy habits and make time to recharge.