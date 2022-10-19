WATCH NOW: Rising Star Mark Kulig

Mark Kulig
Age as of Sept. 1: 38
Town of residence: Village of Holmen
Occupation/company: Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Officer – WNB Financial
Family: Wife: Amber, daughters: Emma and Aly
What is your proudest professional accomplishment?
When I started my career in finance 17 years ago, I was a personal banker with no banking experience and a two-year marketing degree. I have spent my career working my way into leadership positions due to my work ethic, dedication, drive, and desire to be a servant leader. I have planned, developed, and built successful retail banking departments that focus on customer needs first. The proudest professional accomplishment I have had was supporting my employees to follow in the same leadership path through hard work, dedication and drive. Coaching my team to become successful leaders is the most rewarding part of my job, especially when they may not see the leadership qualities that I see in them.
Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?
Board of directors for the Coulee Region Business Center – I joined this board because I wanted to support growing businesses and developing successful businesses from the ground up. Small businesses are vital for communities.
Active in promoting financial literacy within the school systems. As a parent, officer of the bank, and community member, I want to instill strong financial literacy to help young individuals become successful adults and community members.
Active in supporting local non-profit organizations within the community I live in as well as communities that WNB Financial is located in.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:
I have always had servant leadership instilled in me from high school and college working at Festival Foods to where I am today. I believe that building a strong team and ensuring they have the tools necessary to be successful is the best asset a leader can have. I always look to see the best in every team member and build them to be successful. Growing future leaders by seeing the leadership in them that they may not see themselves is one of the most rewarding parts of being a leader.
What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?
Take opportunities to show what you can offer your organization. Everything is worth a conversation. Ensure you take the opportunities to grow yourself as a person, community member, and leader.
COLLECTION: Meet the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40
Meet the 2021 class of Rising Stars Under 40, as recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group. The Rising Stars were honored this week.
