WATCH NOW: Rising Star Michail Walker

Michail Walker

Age as of Sept. 1: 35

Town of residence: Sparta, WI

Occupation/company: Small Business Development Center at UW – La Crosse (Business Consultant & Outreach Specialist) and the Spartan Motel (Owner)

Family: I have a wife (Darci) and four energetic children.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

After several years of helping clients start and grow their businesses through the Small Business Development Center at UW – La Crosse (SBDC), in April of this year I made my first business purchase – a motel in my hometown of Sparta. It has been rewarding to have hands-on business ownership experience that I can use to share insight with my clients.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Through the SBDC, I facilitate community outreach in the form of coordination of business education programs on a variety of basic management, mid-management, executive management and international business topics. I teach a Financial Management series that is currently free and open to small business owners looking to learn more about financial statements, financial projections, financial terminology, and cash flow management strategies.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I am energized and inspired by the clients I work with every day. Their willingness to take calculated risks and innovate makes me want to work harder and be more impactful in my organization and community.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Decide what you want to do and (most importantly) why you want to do it, set up a plan to get there, and be willing to pivot and adjust as needed to achieve goals and objectives in alignment with your core values.