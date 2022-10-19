WATCH NOW: Rising Star Michelle Maland

Michelle Maland

Age as of Sept. 1: 37

Town of residence: Holmen

Occupation/company: Architect, HSR Associates, Inc.

Family: Ian (Husband), Brienna (7 - daughter) and Cade (4 – Son)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Completing the hours and six examinations needs to become a licensed architect in Wisconsin. It was a goal I had set for myself when I started school and being able to stamp my name on drawings is a great feeling every time.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I volunteer on the property committee for the Salvation Army and recently became a member of their Advisory Board as well. I feel grateful to be able to offer my knowledge to the Salvation Army and assist them in maintaining their current facilities and planning for the future. The facilities they have are necessary for them to carry out their mission to help those in need. I am glad to help in any way.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

We have some very good leaders and mentors at HSR that inspire and support me to grow and become a better leader. Being a leader is not a natural thing for me, but over the years it has become easier taking on more responsibility and having the confidence in myself. I truly love what I do and being able to help people love the spaces they are in inspires me daily. I enjoy being able to share that with our clients and my community. The love of what I do makes it easier to share and lead others in the office and community.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Have confidence in yourself and what talents you have to offer whether big or small. It is a continual learning process and don't be afraid to start or even try. You can do more than you think you can! Also, have a good group of people who you can lean on to help you grow towards your goals.