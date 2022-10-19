WATCH NOW: Rising Star: Mitchell Luehring

Mitchell Luehring

Age as of Sept. 1: 39

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Office/Studio Director - Gensler

Family: Wife-Rachel, Son-Lyall

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

A few years ago, I was chairperson of a committee that published a nationally accredited standard that is used in the commercial real estate industry. After that I developed a presentation to educate and inform industry participants which I and others on my team presented in cities across the country. It was an opportunity to go beyond my project work to impact the industry. Public speaking was a little outside of my comfort zone, but this experience became a springboard for my career. I made many personal and professional connections that cemented my commitment to my work and impacted my growth into a broader leadership role.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Volunteer events create a sense of community and give people from diverse backgrounds a chance to jump in and do small things to create an impact that is larger than the sum of its parts. My family and I enjoy this aspect of volunteering and have participated recently in activities like Downtown Main Street’s cleanup efforts and WAFER food pantry. We also support Children’s Miracle Network, which has become especially meaningful to us in the past few years as a close family member has been receiving critical care from a CMN hospital.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I’ve always been inspired by the firm that I work for and our mission to make an impact on the world. I’ve had leaders in my early career that provided the right balance of autonomy and direction that helped me to always raise the bar and see myself in that role. Today, I’m inspired by the people I work with – whether they are leaders or those just starting out – within my organization or outside of it. Working with brilliant and committed people and seeing the incredible things that they do is energizing.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Know yourself and figure out where you can best make an impact. Show up, trust your gut, and be all in. Going above and beyond will pay off and will inspire others.