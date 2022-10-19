WATCH NOW: Rising Star Morgan Hartman

Morgan Hartman

Age as of Sept. 1: 27

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Chiller Product Support Team Leader/Trane Technologies

Family: Parents: Jeff and Karen Hartman, brother: Michael Hartman and soon to be sister-in-law Anne Murtha

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I have had many proud moments in my career, but there are two that stand out to me.

At the beginning of my career, in the fall of 2018, I had the opportunity to attend the Trane Graduate Training Program (GTP). This is a five-month intensive training program designed for sales and marketing engineers to build the foundation of HVAC knowledge, take a deep dive on Trane commercial products, and understand the Trane sales process. ... This class set the foundation for my career and overcoming adversity during that class has helped me persevere in other difficult situations. ...

In December 2021, I took on the role of Chiller Product Support Team Leader. Prior to this, I was a Marketing Engineer on the Centrifugal Chiller Product Support Team. We also had a Screw and Scroll Chiller Product Support Team based in Pueblo, CO. Rather than having two separate teams, we created one Chiller Support Team. This meant each team member had to learn how all our chillers (centrifugal, screw, scroll, and modular) operate and when to use them. This was intimidating for a lot of people, including myself. As a leader, two of the most important qualities for a team to succeed is communication and trust. I started to create a buddy system so team members could get to know one another and to cross train on our products. We have received encouraging feedback from our sales engineers, who we directly support. It is exciting to see how far we have come in the last nine months, but I am even more excited to see where our team will be in the next year. ...

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Locally, I am involved in our La Crosse ASHRAE Chapter. I serve as our Membership Promotion Chair and am a member of our YEA (Young Engineers in ASHRAE) committee. Our chapter holds a Scholarship Golf Outing every fall and I have served on that committee. In the spring, Trane participates in the Engineer Explore program and high school students from the area come to Trane and we spend an evening going through an activity and provide them a tour. It is fun to see these students excited about STEM and ask questions about opportunities they have in the future. I also enjoy volunteering for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

I am still involved with our Women in STEM program at UW-Platteville and often travel back a few times a year to participate in industry activities and the Women in STEM Career Day. ...

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My family. When I was younger, my mom and I would volunteer with our church at Channel One in Rochester, MN and provide support to some of our elderly in the community. Helping individuals who were less fortunate than I made a huge impact on my life at a young age. Watching my parents work extremely hard to get to where they are inspired me to do the same. ...

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Some of the best advice I was ever given was “nothing worth having comes easy” I have carried this with me in many facets in my life, playing college basketball, relationships, and in my career. If you want something, you have to work hard at it. ...