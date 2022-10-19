WATCH NOW: Rising Star Neal Zygarlicke

Neal Zygarlicke

Age as of Sept. 1: 33

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Chief Executive Officer, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce

Family: Wife – Whitney, Dog Child – Sata Mae

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment was being named CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. Being in this position is rewarding on so many levels. I am blessed every day to be able to serve the business community and help to make our overall La Crosse community a better place to live. Seeing the impact our organization makes on a daily, weekly and monthly level is incredible. I wouldn’t be in this position today if it weren’t for the many, many people that have been teachers, leaders, mentors, coaches, and personal supporters along the way.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I have been involved in many different organizations that help give back to the community such as coaching high school basketball to helping with food drives. I am currently involved as the vice president of the board for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse. I am also an Emeritus Board Member for the Viterbo University Alumni Association. I am a Rotarian for the downtown La Crosse Rotary. My wife, Whitney, and I are both part of the League of the Ridiculous and get involved with Beer By Bike Brigade and all the wonderful work they do. There are so many opportunities to give back to our community, and that is what is important.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I have had many role models in my life that volunteered, gave back to their community, and gave to their communities with their time and financially. Many of those people practiced servant leadership without even knowing that how they lived their life was a perfect example of leadership. I was very fortunate to have these people around me from a young age, throughout my time at university, and in my professional life. But the biggest inspiration to continue to do more and be involved in more comes from my wife, Whitney. She pushes me to think beyond regular methods or ways to give back. She is continually getting herself involved in community focused initiatives, and it inspires and motivates me to simply keep up with all the good things she is doing.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Be Active.” Be active within your workplace – get to know the people and the business. Be active in your community – give back and make where you live a better place. Be active for yourself – stay healthy in mind, body, spirit and energy. Be active in bettering yourself – continue to learn and grow. Be active within your relationships – be present in your loved ones’ lives.