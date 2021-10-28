WATCH NOW: Rising Star Raj Palraj

Raj Palraj is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept 1, 2021: 39 years

Town of Residence: Rochester

Occupation/Company: Infectious Diseases Physician, Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse

Family: Achheyta Munakarmy – Spouse; One daughter Meera Raj 5 years old

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Being part of the infection control team involved in guiding Mayo Clinic Health System and La Crosse community navigate COVID-19 pandemic.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you are involve with and why?

I am involved in Mayo Clinic Enterprise wide COVID-19 treatment teams, Infection Prevention activities and COVID-19 Vaccinations committee. I enjoyed participating in La Crosse community forums and local media interviews to disseminate scientific facts and answer questions from community members about COVID-19 pandemic. I believe people will do the right thing if they have the right scientific information. I also volunteer in my daughter’s school COVID-19 infection prevention committee.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community

COVID-19 pandemic brought fear and uncertainty to everyone. In an era of social media where it is confusing to identify the correct information, I wanted to help the community to understand the rapidly evolving science. I also learned that people respect honesty when the answer is unknown.

What advice would you give to young leaders to aid their success?

Be dedicated to work by striving to improve knowledge and skills, in whatever field you are in but not worry about expected outcomes.

