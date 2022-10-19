WATCH NOW: Rising Star Randall Blackdeer II

Randall Blackdeer II, Nąątisak

Age as of Sept. 1: 39

Town of residence: Black River Falls

Occupation/company: Tribal Veterans Service Officer – Ho-Chunk Nation

Family: Wife – Rosa, Children – Isabel, Alice, Randall, Angel

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I am honored to be in a position to help tribal veterans. I am proud of every opportunity I have to assist veterans with their benefits. They have done so much for our nation and community. It’s great to do something for them.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I’m very active in the traditional Ho-Chunk community. My biggest passion in life is the preservation and perpetuation of the Ho-Chunk language and culture. Since I moved home after military service, I’ve continued to learn and teach the Ho-Chunk language and have attend as many ceremonies as I can. I’ve learned many crafts, including lacrosse stick making and helped revitalize the game of lacrosse in our communities.

I’m a member and former commander of my local American Legion post (Andrew Blackhawk 129). My tribe has a warrior culture where veterans are revered. I take tremendous pride in carrying the colors at events and providing military honors for fallen veterans.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

My amazing parents Randall and Betty raised me to always try to do the right thing and help others. Throughout my life I’ve seen there are opportunities to help everywhere and there are opportunities to create programs and organizations to help everywhere. You don’t have to look far.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Figure out where your interests and passions are and work hard for your goals. When you’re fully invested and enjoying what you do, you have the best chance for success.